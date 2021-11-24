One big question facing every Conference Semifinalist in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoffs

Let’s dive into the Conference Semifinals of these Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and come up with one big question – I’m going to try to make it THE big question, not just A big question – for each of the teams left standing.

By the time the Supporters’ Shield-winning Revs set foot on the field next Tuesday against NYCFC (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) it will be more than three weeks since they’ve played a competitive match. That’s a long time, and Bruce Arena straight-up doesn’t see the Round One bye as a reward:

Bruce Arena, speaking to sports radio 98.5 on intl-window-imposed lull before MLS playoffs: "We've got to find some kind of practice game behind closed doors before the playoffs, because we're probably going to have 23 days off before we play again ... we foolishly earned a bye"

“We’re going to prepare, put in a few new things to get ready for the playoff game, and hopefully have them ready,” Arena said at the start of the month . “But no one ever knows the answer to something like this because this is an unusually long layoff.”

Last year was an outlier in many, many ways, but those results shouldn’t be dismissed, and there’s little to suggest that the bye is actually an advantage. Since the start of the TAM era (2015), teams that earned a bye are just 10-10 in their playoff openers. That’s not great.

It’s Bruce, so there’s a tongue-in-cheek element. But also, it’s Bruce, so that’s definitely how he feels – which is not surprising given how the Revs, with 90 Play-In Round minutes under their belts last autumn, just blitzed the Supporters’ Shield-winning Union straight out of the postseason. The other Play-In Round winner, Nashville , also advanced, beating a listless Toronto FC side 1-0.

But the one time they faced a full-strength New England side, back in mid-June, the Revs hung three on ‘em behind the play of their three DPs. The most recent time they faced New England, back in mid-September, none of the three DPs started and New England won 2-1 anyway.

New England were the highest-scoring team in the league this season (65 goals). The Cityzens were one of the few teams to shut them out (they won 2-0 in late August), and generally played the Revs better/more evenly than anybody else this year.

That was it, though. That was the sum total of the danger the visitors created from open(ish) play. And now I will state the obvious: It is easier to put in a performance like that in Yankee Stadium against Atlanta United than it is at Gillette Stadium against the Revs.

NYCFC were merciless against Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, putting up a barrier about 40 yards from goal and refusing to let the visitors cross it in any sort of good order, save for once when Brad Guzan dimed a defense-splitting outlet to spark a mini-break.

We've been wondering for a couple years now if Kacper Przybylko or Sergio Santos can be the key No. 9 Philly needs.

Let’s not overcomplicate things here. We know exactly what the big question is for the Union in any big game.

That’s Mukhtar and Sapong turning a 2-v-6 into a goal. I’m gonna border on sacrilege and compare that to a bunch of those great ObaDeuce goals back in the day. Going from here...

And other than the occasional set-piece goal, that’s pretty much it from Nashville in the attack. They’ve got a lot of other good players, mind you, but none of them are really goal dangerous ( Randall Leal can be, but he's scored in just one of his past 10 appearances for club and country, and that was against FC Cincinnati so it basically doesn't count). I’m sure it was nice for everyone to see DP center forward Jhonder Cadiz come off the bench for the icer against Orlando , even if it feels like fool's gold – he has five goals in two years. It’s ride or die with Mukhtar and Sapong.

But maybe that’s not the culmination. Maybe the culmination is what’s to come. I look forward to finding out if that’s the case on Thanksgiving Day (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

Of course, that’s the Rapids’ whole thing, right? I called them Distressed Assets FC a couple years back when the front office pivoted on their player acquisition model, and it’s produced a truly enjoyable rise that seems to have culminated with this year – the best in club history, and a subsequent No. 1 seed in the West.

These guys have either never been asked to be match-winners at this time of the year before, or have been asked and have subsequently been weighed, measured and found wanting.

I have made this point elsewhere but I’m gonna do it again here: Colorado ’s four-headed attacking group of Michael Barrios , Jonathan Lewis , Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio have a combined 25 seasons in the league, and have combined for two playoff goals in that time. We can toss Andre Shinyashiki and young Cole Bassett in there to take us up to 32 seasons and … yeah, still just two career playoff goals among that bunch.

Will they sit back or play on the front foot?

It really is pick your poison here for the Timbers, who did each of the above for stretches in their Round One win over Minnesota but who, in general, have struggled when playing in a set defense this season. We saw a bit of that the last time these two teams played each other, a month-and-a-day ago, when Colorado just undressed a static Timbers backline with a long diagonal and a simple pullback for Diego Rubio’s goal.

And the Second Spectrum numbers back up the eye test here: Portland gave up more expected goals (xG) in organized defense than anyone except Cincy. They are not great when putting numbers behind the ball.

But, man, is it risky to come out and try to play the Rapids toe-to-toe in midfield at 5280. Colorado will run you into the ground if you give them the chance, and as we saw on the first goal in that Rapids win last month, any sort of gap or slow transition from attack-to-defense means runners coming at you from four different angles and one of Badji, Lewis, Rubio, Barrios etc. getting a chance.

I still think Portland have a very good chance here because, in Sebastian Blanco and Diego Chara, they’ll have the two best players on the field. But the first toss of the dice from Gio Savarese is “where will we draw our line of confrontation?” I honestly don’t know what the right answer is, but I do know that if Gio doesn’t get that one right from the jump, this one could be over quick.