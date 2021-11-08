Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, FC Dallas 1

Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS-leading 171st career goal in the 34th minute, then announced his retirement after the final whistle, as the San Jose Earthquakes closed their season with a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at PayPal Park in a Decision Day meeting between teams already eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Wondolowski's goal for the Earthquakes, a first-time finish lashed inside the left post from Marcos Lopez's cross, marked his 167th with San Jose and his fifth in his 17th and final MLS season.

Afterward, Wondolowski took a microphone at midfield and told the crowd he wanted to announce his retirement in front of them, rather than at a postseason press conference.

It was fitting, considering what drew the 38-year-old to play during the 2021 campaign. In previous interviews, he said he considered retiring after 2020, but changed course when the pandemic forced the vast majority of matches to be played behind closed doors.

Jader Obrian leveled just before halftime for Dallas, a goal that came not long after teenager Ricardo Pepi smashed a penalty kick against the crossbar for the visitors, a rare misstep during an otherwise exceptional season.