NYCFC adamant Campeones Cup victory is "start of something big"

BRONX, N.Y. – The trophy hoist on the podium, the champagne showers in the locker room, these things never get old for New York City FC interim head coach Nick Cushing.

The latest celebration came Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, when the Cityzens captured the 2022 Campeones Cup after defeating back-to-back Liga MX winners Atlas FC, 2-0.

“It’s the reason why we do the job,” Cushing said. “There’s a moment when the players lift the trophy, and of course, we do this job to create winning teams, but when I look at the podium and I see a guy like Kevin O'Toole celebrate with our team, he made his professional debut today and had an incredible game for a guy that has never played at this level. It just reinforces why we do the job.”

And unlike the club’s first-ever silverware win – MLS Cup 2021 in Portland back in December – there’s more to the 2022 season for NYCFC.

For veteran defender Maxime Chanot, who wore the captain’s armband Wednesday night, the Campeones Cup result provides the perfect tonic for a late-season run into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Cityzens are stuck in a rut of one win in their last 10 league games.