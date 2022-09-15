New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Playoff history, key pieces

RBNY’s postseason berth matches the MLS record qualification streak Seattle Sounders FC established a year ago – a mark the 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners could surpass if they reach the West’s seven-team field this fall. New York last didn't qualify in 2009.

Head coach Gerhard Struber’s group boasts the league’s best road record (9W-3L-3D) and the third-best defense in the Eastern Conference (37 goals allowed). That unit is led by the likes of goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, US international Aaron Long and Sean Nealis at center back, and left back John Tolkin.