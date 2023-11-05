New York Red Bulls recognize "greater expectation" after playoff heartbreak

“That's something that doesn't just need to be a throwaway. Every club that's not in the playoffs would love to be in our position going into these matches and competing at this level against Cincinnati. But we do need to make improvements as a club. We have to do better and I think there's a greater expectation of what this club can be and has been before.”

“I said this loud and clear about where we finished the season: It's great to make the playoffs for a 14th straight season as a club,” Lesesne said postgame at Red Bull Arena, referencing a message he’s conveyed since John Tolkin ’s stoppage-time PK earned a playoff-clinching 1-0 win at Nashville SC on Decision Day.

While New York improved down the stretch, and were underdogs in this series, head coach Troy Lesesne stressed the MLS originals' bar must be higher.

Take a lead? ✅ Concede a self-inflicted equalizer? ✅ Huge second-half stoppage time let-off? ✅ Take a lead in the PK shootout? ✅ Homegrown hero misses a chance to win it? ✅ Take another lead in the PK shootout? ✅ Homegrown hero misses a chance to win it? ✅ Lose? ✅

“I think they're going to have a great chance of lifting MLS Cup, so credit to Pat and his staff. Take nothing away from how they've gone about their business this year.”

“I don't think it was their best day and I'm sure they'd be willing to admit that,” Lesesne said, complimenting the Orange & Blue. “But they find a way to stay in the game. They find a way to create a big chance and then they execute in that moment. That's what they've done all year long and that's why they're the No. 1 team in MLS.

Cincy, with head coach Pat Noonan and Acosta leading the way, can perhaps offer the Red Bulls a lesson or two.

Tolkin and forward Serge Ngoma , two RBNY homegrowns, had chances to win it from the spot. But the former hit the post and the latter’s effort sailed over the crossbar. With PKs in sudden death, Júnior Moreno 's shot beat Carlos Coronel and Roman Celentano saved Andrés Reyes ' attempt, ensuring the No. 1 seed completed their road comeback and clean sweep.

But Cincy showed their quality, especially in Match 2 when Tom Barlow ’s 45th-minute opener was negated by Aaron Boupendza ’s 75th-minute equalizer. Then after Sergio Santos ’ 98th-minute would-be winner was overturned by Video Review for a foul, the teams went 10 rounds in PKs.

This year, the Red Bulls earned the East’s No. 8 seed and cruised to an emphatic 5-2 win in their Wild Card bout with Charlotte FC (No. 9). That was their fourth straight victory, creating momentum and belief.

Looking forward

RBNY captain and center back Sean Nealis, reflecting on the season, expressed pride in what the club accomplished in 2023. But he also highlighted their early-season woes, which contributed to head coach Gerhard Struber and the club mutually parting ways in early May. Lesesne, previously an assistant under the now-Red Bull Salzburg manager, took charge.

“The last few months, it kind of matured us,” Nealis said. “We're a young group in there, but we've matured a lot. We're very disappointed ourselves, but we know going into next year we've got to start off strong. We’ve got to have momentum early on in the year so we can make a big playoff push. That's the key: Have a good preseason and a good start to next season.”

From here, plenty of questions surface.

Does Lesesne stay in charge for 2024? Will Tolkin, a rising US international, get his long-rumored transfer to Europe? How much does the front office, as has been floated, invest in the roster? Can star attackers Dante Vanzeir and Lewis Morgan return to peak form after undergoing season-ending surgery? Is the RBNY way, with its high pressing and aggressive style, a formula that wins championships?

As answers arrive, and MLS Cup dreams remain unfulfilled (since 1996), Lesesne takes pride in New York’s fighting spirit.

“There is no quit in this group and that's something that you have to respect,” Lesesne said. “I don't think that we get the respect that we deserve all the time. Some of it's our own doing. We need to fight for more respect.