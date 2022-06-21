Player of the Week

New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas named Continental Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Luquinhas has seamlessly adapted to life in MLS, and now the New York Red Bulls attacking midfielder has earned Week 15’s Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire award.

The 25-year-old Brazilian scored his fifth goal of the 2022 season Saturday in RBNY’s 2-0 win over Toronto FC, helping them move into second in the Eastern Conference standings. He brilliantly lofted a chip over TFC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, sealing the victory at Red Bull Arena.

Check out the “smarter choice” highlight below:

The Designated Player joined New York in February from Polish side Legia Warsaw, and he’s already second on the team in scoring. He’s also chipped in two assists across 14 appearances (nine starts).

Luquinhas is the second Red Bulls player to win MLS Player of the Week honors this year, joining midfielder Lewis Morgan in Week 2. He’s the first Red Bull player to receive the honor in his debut MLS season since forward Luke Rodgers in 2011.

The Red Bulls are preparing for a major test in MLS Week 16, traveling to face LAFC on Sunday at Banc of California Stadium (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week New York Red Bulls Lucas Lima Linhares

