Luquinhas developing bangers-only habit for New York Red Bulls

Is there an MLS Newcomer of the Year case brewing at Red Bull Arena?

The Brazilian’s latest came in a 2-0 win over visiting Toronto FC on Saturday night, chipping goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with an instinctive one-time shot after he blocked Tom Barlow 's initial attempt.

That question is certainly up for debate, but there’s no doubt about the following: New York Red Bulls attacking midfielder Luquinhas can produce certified bangers.

As for Luquinhas, it was more a second-nature attempt than anything else.

“When I saw it, I didn’t think twice,” the 25-year-old said postgame. “When I saw the keeper out, right away, I knew I had to do it. It was quick thinking from me and I knew I had to hit it right away.”

The spectacle was reminiscent of an impressive brace Luquinhas produced just before the June international break, helping sink D.C. United in a 4-1 home victory. His second goal on that May 28 evening was the most stunning, a right-footed volley off a failed D.C. clearance that picked out the top corner.

He has a knack for making the difficult look easy.