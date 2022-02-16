Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign midfielder Luquinhas as Designated Player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed Brazilian midfielder Luquinhas from Polish side Legia Warsaw as a Designated Player, the club announced Wednesday.

Luquinhas joins on a three-year MLS contract with a club option for 2025.

“We are delighted to add Luquinhas to our senior roster,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “We made it a priority to add a dynamic offensive player this offseason and he fits the bill. His extensive experience, especially at the Champions League level, will be beneficial to our young roster.”

The 25-year-old arrives with 12 goals and 18 assists across 110 matches with Legia Warsaw. He led Legia Warsaw to back-to-back Ekstraklasa league titles and was named 2020-21 Ekstraklasa Midfielder of the Season.

He’s also played in Portugal for UD Vilafranquense and Benfica B, as well as Desportivo Aves.

“I am pleased to welcome Luquinhas to our team,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “His ability to turn under pressure with his back to goal to create half-spaces and driving into space and drawing defenders in to create chances for himself or teammates will be helpful for our team moving forward.”

Luquinhas joins striker Patryk Klimala as a DP for the Red Bulls. Klimala, a former Poland youth international, joined in 2021 from Scotland’s Celtic FC.

