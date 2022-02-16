New York Red Bulls sign midfielder Luquinhas as Designated Player

The 25-year-old arrives with 12 goals and 18 assists across 110 matches with Legia Warsaw. He led Legia Warsaw to back-to-back Ekstraklasa league titles and was named 2020-21 Ekstraklasa Midfielder of the Season.

“I am pleased to welcome Luquinhas to our team,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “His ability to turn under pressure with his back to goal to create half-spaces and driving into space and drawing defenders in to create chances for himself or teammates will be helpful for our team moving forward.”