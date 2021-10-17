"New York is red": Red Bulls boost playoff hopes with derby win over NYCFC

“First of all, New York is red,” Struber said after their 1-0 victory over New York City FC, winning the regular-season series against their Hudson River Derby rival (2-0-1 overall), one that included three games in under a month.

The result carries significance beyond any back-and-forth barbs, as it drew RBNY level with NYCFC on 40 points as the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs plot continues to thicken. The Cityzens sit narrowly ahead on the goal differential tiebreaker in eighth place, though are winless in five games and haven’t scored in 419 minutes.

On the flipside, RBNY are unbeaten in seven games (five wins, two draws) and are one of MLS’ most in-form teams. Only the Supporters’ Shield-leading New England Revolution have earned as many points (17) across the same span.

So, what’s clicked? As Struber sees it, the passage of time has allowed their youth-heavy roster to adapt to MLS’ rigors and challenges – all while applying the RBNY game model.

“Right now, the last few weeks show us, we realize more and more what is our clear identity,” the Austrian manager noted. “We have so many players, new players that come in the team and we cannot expect that they play from the first second in a style of play with so many rule-breakers in a successful way. It's always that you have some learning moments and my boys learned the last few months in a very hurtful direction sometimes.