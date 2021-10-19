Power Rankings: Atlanta United leap, NYCFC plummet after Week 30

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week. This week I let my nephew pick which team is the best by whose colors are the coolest. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.

What a week in MLS. Austin did not win, Toronto did not win and Cincinnati did not win. It was truly a week unlike any other.

The Revs need seven points from their final four games to break the points record. They did not get four points closer to the Supporters' Shield though. Because...

Anyway, we’re just going to sit back and not take much from this week at the top of the league. Some weeks there are just larger forces at play.

The Sounders owned the worst result of MLS’ version of what the good folks in the college football world call a “Blood Week.” Just wait. Count how long it takes us in the Power Rankings to get to the teams who actually won something this weekend. Sometimes you just have to sit back and laugh at the absurdity of the MLS of it all. This is that week. And Seattle losing to Houston is probably the funniest of all the absurd things to laugh at. Except for maybe Chicago being everyone’s terrible friend from college who shows up and immediately makes you revert back to the worst version of yourself. That part continues to be very funny.

Did not win. But at least got a point against a good D.C . team. They didn’t get a goal, but they did get a point. You’d think two of the top four teams in the league in expected goal differential would have created an actual goal or two, but only like three things about Week 30 made sense.

The Union could have won. Maybe should have won. But they were lucky to be up in the first place and were mostly outplayed by Montréal .

Didn’t win. In fact, didn’t win so badly they lost a whole entire trophy. Of course, it didn’t really affect their place in the standings because, ya know, everyone else lost too. Still can’t get that trophy, though. Albert Rusnak made sure of that.

The good news is you don’t have to solve every single issue to make a run in the playoffs. And Portland are in no danger of missing out there.

I mean, probably not. That’s not actually how things work. Fun narrative, but nah. What might be possible though is the 24th-best team in the league on expected goal differential maybe won’t cruise the rest of the way through the back end of the season like it looked like they might for second there. That doesn’t mean they’re a bad team. Just that they didn’t magically solve every single issue over the last month. Atlanta fans know what I’m talking about.

If there’s any team I’ve possibly been more skeptical of as a contender than Portland , it’s the Galaxy . So I’m not entirely sure what to make of them losing to LA. But is it possible, just possible, the international break derailed some of their positive momentum?

After sputtering for a moment there, Orlando have taken seven points from their last three games and look relatively safe in their quest for the playoffs. It doesn’t necessarily get easier for them here on out – Montréal twice, New England, Columbus and Nashville is a heckuva group to close the year with – but a five-point lead over eighth-place does give them some leeway.

For now, D.C. are one point above the playoff line with New England, NYCFC and the Red Bulls up next. For a team that’s gone from last in the league in expected goal differential in 2020 to third in the league this season, missing the playoffs would feel like a surprising but still unwelcome disappointment. The underlying numbers say they should be alright, but then again, the underlying numbers said that pretty much everything that happened this weekend shouldn’t have happened.

Anyway, you may be wondering how Atlanta United ended up behind D.C. United despite having beaten D.C. in each of their last two meetings and having more total points than them on the season. And the answer to that is that THE PEOPLE IN THE IVORY TOWERS AT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW THE TRU — [gets tackled].

That got sorted in the second half – in particular by George Bello , who read all my tweets about Atlanta’s fullbacks allowing the defense to get settled over and over again and had his best game of the season – and Atlanta’s quality won out. They should take care of business the rest of the way and make it into the playoffs. That’s with or without Josef Martinez , who might be sitting things out with a knock until he’s really, truly needed.

So this seems pretty good. And, honestly, with Atlanta’s remaining schedule, I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up on that list at the end of the season. It’s just that the first half against Toronto gave us a glimpse of the Atlanta United still buried deep into the core of this team. The one that doesn’t move off the ball and refuses to play an early ball into the box or just refuses to try and get the ball or numbers into the box in general.

Kreilach has scored 14 (!) times and dished out eight (!) assists in 27 starts. He’s tied for fourth in the league in goals scored and his 22 total goal contributions have him tied for second in the league with Ola Kamara and Hany Mukhtar . Kreilach, along with Rusnak and Rubio Rubin , have quietly (of course) been one of the best attacking trios in the league. And it really seems like Real Salt Lake are about to quietly (the world’s quietest team) find themselves in a playoff spot at the end of the season.

Have we done a Damir Kreilach appreciation post in a second? Either way, we’re going to do it now. Kreilach picked up a goal and two assists in RSL’s Rocky Mountain Cup-clinching 3-1 win over Colorado last weekend. He’s very quietly been one of the most productive players in the league this season on a team that’s hung around or been in a playoff spot for most of the year.

It may seem like a mind-numbingly irresponsible challenge bailed them out in the end of this one, but LA created 3.3 expected goals worth of chances compared to 0.4 for Portland. This should have been easy for LA. Instead, they had to sneak by. They’ll take it either way.

Well, that’s one way to get back on track. After not winning a game since Aug. 14, the Galaxy took some time to work on themselves over the international break and took down Portland, 2-1. Chicharito scored to give himself two goals and an assist over the last three games. And the Galaxy looked a lot more like the early-season version of themselves than the group that had picked up just four points over the last nine games.

Even if they do miss out on the playoffs in the end, I really want to hammer home that this team had to live in Florida for a good chunk of their season and are still on the verge of making the playoffs. Orlando City proved how hard that is for like five years before they figured it out. Wilfried Nancy isn’t going to win, but he is going to get some deserved votes for the MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award.

The draw kept them tied for sixth place for now, one point above the playoff line. A three-game road trip to Orlando, Toronto and the Red Bulls is on the way. That’s not easy. They’ll have to keep pace until they can return home and take on Houston, then Orlando again on Decision Day.

Montréal outplayed Philadelphia for a lot of their 2-2 draw. When they equalized late into stoppage time it felt well deserved. Mostly because Philly’s first goal still looks so incredibly unearned it seems fake.

I mentioned this in the newsletter I write for this website, The Daily Kickoff, that y’all have almost certainly subscribed to. But how many teams have ever had a better regular season against their biggest rival? The Red Bulls used NYCFC as a launching pad for their playoff push while that launch contributed in a major way to NYCFC’s status as a team one point below the playoff line. The Red Bulls got three shots at NYCFC in a little over a month, with each game increasing in importance, and took seven points off the blue side of the city with the draw coming in “feels like a loss for NYCFC” fashion.

It’s rare to get three shots at your biggest rival, but to do it in such a short and important span of time has got to be kind of unprecedented right? I’m sure someone with like filing cabinets worth of MLS box scores will correct me on a message board somewhere, but for now I choose to live in a reality where this is a relatively new and relatively big deal.

Anyway, the Red Bulls have only lost once since August ended and are just one point behind Montreal for seventh place in the East, and equal on points with NYCFC. Dear reader, believe me when I say, I absolutely cannot believe it. Even if New York’s underlying numbers are actually pretty good and they’re still technically underperforming their “expected points” numbers, I still wouldn’t have expected them to put together these kinds of results with consistency. Especially considering that they’ve only scored more than one goal in a game twice since July 31 and that the “body language” was rumored to be less than stellar a couple of months back.