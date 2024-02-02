New York City FC sign Agustín Ojeda from Racing Club

"We are delighted to welcome Agustín to New York," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Agustín is an exciting, dynamic winger with a lot of pace and attributes that we believe will translate to MLS.

"He’s a very talented player with high potential and he’ll add more variety and competition to our front line, being able to play on either the right or left side. Having gained meaningful senior experience in Argentina, both domestically and internationally in the Copa Libertadores, we believe Agustín adds a different profile to the current wingers we have on our team, and we’re excited for him to join the club."