New York City FC sign Agustín Ojeda from Racing Club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have acquired winger Agustín Ojeda from Argentine top-flight side Racing Club, the club announced Friday.
Ojeda, a 19-year-old Argentine youth international, is under contract through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029. He joins as a U22 Initiative player.
"We are delighted to welcome Agustín to New York," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Agustín is an exciting, dynamic winger with a lot of pace and attributes that we believe will translate to MLS.
"He’s a very talented player with high potential and he’ll add more variety and competition to our front line, being able to play on either the right or left side. Having gained meaningful senior experience in Argentina, both domestically and internationally in the Copa Libertadores, we believe Agustín adds a different profile to the current wingers we have on our team, and we’re excited for him to join the club."
Before coming to NYCFC, Ojeda tallied 3g/2a in 24 matches across all competitions for Racing Club. That includes five appearances in last year’s Copa Libertadores.
"I am excited to be joining one of the best clubs in MLS that is known for competing for championships, while also focused on developing young players," Ojeda said. “I can’t wait to meet the coaching staff and my new teammates.
"I’m looking forward to bringing the experience I have gained in Argentina to add to this talented squad. I will continue to work hard every day to improve and develop into the player I know I can become."
Among others, Ojeda slots alongside Talles Magno, Julián Fernández and fellow wintertime signing Hannes Wolf as wingers at NYCFC. Magno, however, has reportedly generated interest from abroad.
Seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, NYCFC’s new season begins on Feb. 24 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
