New York City FC loan Talles Magno to Corinthians

Jonathan Sigal

New York City FC have loaned forward Talles Magno to Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians through June 2025, the club announced Friday.

Corinthians have an option to extend the loan until December 2025. Additionally, Magno has signed a contract extension through December 2027.

Magno initially signed a Young Designated Player deal with NYCFC in May 2021, arriving from Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil. He helped win MLS Cup 2021 and has scored 19 goals in 101 matches across all competitions.

However, Magno was used sparingly this season by head coach Nick Cushing. The former Brazil youth international appeared in just three league matches (65 minutes; zero starts).

"Talles is a talented player who recently hasn’t seen as much playing time as both he and the club would have liked to further his development," sporting director David Lee said in a release.

"Given his huge potential, we believe that this is a great opportunity for Talles to continue to develop and play important minutes for a top Brazilian team in a very competitive league, while also having an opportunity to play in the Copa Sudamericana."

Following Magno’s exit, Hannes Wolf, Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández are NYCFC’s primary wingers. Santiago Rodríguez can play out wide or in the No. 10 role.

At the Leagues Cup break, NYCFC are fifth in the Eastern Conference (38 points) and on pace for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

