New York City FC clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

New York City FC are in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Head coach Nick Cushing's side secured their spot with Saturday's 5-1 victory at crosstown rivals New York Red Bulls.
NYCFC are fifth in the Eastern Conference (44 points; 12W-11L-8D), still chasing a top-four spot with three matchdays remaining.
Star players
Needing a starting striker, Cushing has turned to Costa Rican international Alonso Martínez (14g/3a) this season. Martínez is supported in attack by playmaker Santiago Rodríguez (9g/9a) and winger Hannes Wolf (5g/7a).
Homegrown standout James Sands and Keaton Parks lead the midfield, all while MLS All-Star Thiago Martins and Birk Risa partner in central defense.
Matt Freese has been phenomenal during his first season as a starting goalkeeper, making 112 saves (fifth-most in MLS).
Can NYCFC, champions in 2021, claim their second MLS Cup presented by Audi title in four years?
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.