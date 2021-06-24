New England Revolution star Carles Gil named Week 9 MLS Player of the Week

Gil rounded it off with his third and final assist of the game in the 51st minute, finding Gustavo Bou for the goal that would stand as the eventual game-winner in the 51st minute. Gil received the ball at midfield after a cleared RBNY corner kick and hit Bou with a no-look pas that the forward ran onto before making a charging run and chipping Carlos Coronel. The Red Bulls would pull goals back in the 53rd and 75th minutes, but the Revs managed to see out the 3-2 result and improve to 7W-1L-2D, leaving New England five points clear of second-place Orlando City SC at the top of the Eastern Conference.