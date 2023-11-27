Luciano Acosta: MLS MVP lifts FC Cincinnati from the ashes

If Luciano Acosta held any doubts about FC Cincinnati ’s expectations for him upon his 2021 arrival, they didn’t last very long.

The winner will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9. Cincy, as the highest overall seed, have hosting priority .

He’s been just as influential in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, tallying 1g/2a in three games as Cincinnati prepare to host Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew Saturday night at TQL Stadium in the Eastern Conference Final (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The Argentine No. 10 was elite this year, producing a league-leading 31 goal contributions (17g/14a) while guiding the Orange & Blue to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield with 69 points (20W-5L-9D record).

It’s safe to say Acosta has more than followed through on that promise, crowning a magnificent 2023 regular season Monday morning by being named the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player.

“I think that’s the moment when I flipped a switch in my head and said, ‘Okay, I can make history at this club.’”

“He told me I had to carry the team, I had to be a leader, I had to be the captain,” Acosta told MLSsoccer.com about an early conversation with then-head coach Jaap Stam. “He gave me the armband.

Worst to first

As great as the present is for Acosta in the Queen City, this was no overnight success story.

Despite a solid 7g/10a output during his first season back in MLS after a brief spell with Liga MX side Atlas FC, the former D.C. United standout couldn’t avoid a third-straight last-place finish for Cincinnati. This prompted an institutional shakeup that produced the hiring of a new general manager (Chris Albright) and head coach (Pat Noonan) before the 2022 campaign.

“The arrivals of Chris, of Pat, were extra motivation,” according to Acosta, who last year formed a fearsome attacking trio with Brandon Vazquez and now-Udinese striker Brenner as Cincy made their first-ever playoffs, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“Speaking with Pat, who gave me different expectations along with his incredible coaching staff. I think that communication has been the key to what we’re achieving.”

Add in some vital signings – most notably defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, USMNT center back Matt Miazga and Brenner’s de-facto replacement Aaron Boupendza – and Cincinnati’s transformation from perennial Wooden Spoon candidate to Supporters' Shield-winning, MLS Cup contender became complete in 2023.

Acosta, Cincy's guiding force on the field and in the locker room, has been at the center of it all.

“It happened naturally,” the 29-year-old said of growing into the captaincy role. “Obviously I learned many things along the way. I’m still learning things along the way: how to be a leader, how to be a captain, a good teammate.”

Still, Acosta’s bread and butter remains his unique playmaking and scoring skill set. Nowhere was this more evident than with his spectacular, Diego Maradona-esque solo run and finish against Charlotte FC in late September that earned him 2023 AT&T 5G Goal of the Year honors.

With that prize and MVP bragging rights, Acosta highlights an FC Cincinnati side that also boasts the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year (Noonan) and MLS Defender of the Year (Miazga).