New England Revolution not rushing Carles Gil back: "We'll take it slowly"

“It was difficult with 10 players,” Gil said. “We defended very good and we know we are a team with good character in these difficult moments. We know defense and to be together, so it’s a very important win.”

"Carles is a guy that kind of brings a spark to this team," goalscorer and midfielder Matt Polster said. "He’s arguably the best player in the league. So, when you have that kind of talent that you can, you know, we went a stretch without him and did really well. Now, we can implement him back into the team and that’s going to help us toward the end of this year and help guide us a little bit, and get three points on a consistent basis, which we have shown previously anyway.