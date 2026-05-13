James Rodríguez to depart Minnesota United for World Cup prep

Minnesota United FC will release James Rodríguez to join the Colombian national team for 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations after Wednesday night's home game vs. the Colorado Rapids, the club confirmed.
The midfielder's exit comes two games before Minnesota's season pauses for this summer's World Cup. They'll also visit the New England Revolution on Saturday and host Real Salt Lake on May 23.
Heading into Wednesday's match vs. Colorado, James has tallied 0g/2a in five matches for the Loons (130 minutes played).
The Colombian superstar joined Minnesota in February as a free agent. His contract lasts through June with an option through December.
"The club is proud to support James as he represents his country on the world’s biggest stage and wishes him success during camp and throughout the tournament," Minnesota said in a club statement.
Global star
Rodríguez has played for some of the world's most famous clubs, including Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany) and FC Porto (Portugal).
Rodríguez is a Colombian legend, tallying 31g/41a in 124 caps for his national team. He captains La Tricolor and rose to fame at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot with six goals.
At the 2026 World Cup, Colombia are in Group K alongside DR Congo, Portugal and Uzbekistan. The South American nation's opener is June 17 in Mexico City vs. Uzbekistan.