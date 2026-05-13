James Rodríguez to depart Minnesota United for World Cup prep

The midfielder's exit comes two games before Minnesota's season pauses for this summer's World Cup. They'll also visit the New England Revolution on Saturday and host Real Salt Lake on May 23.

Heading into Wednesday's match vs. Colorado, James has tallied 0g/2a in five matches for the Loons (130 minutes played).

The Colombian superstar joined Minnesota in February as a free agent. His contract lasts through June with an option through December.