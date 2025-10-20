Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi produced a Decision Day performance for the ages to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 39.
Messi struck for 3g/1a to secure the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi as the Herons cruised to a 5-2 win at Nashville SC.
The legendary No. 10 became the third Golden Boot winner since 2005 to score at least 29 goals, joining Josef Martínez (31 for Atlanta United in 2018) and Carlos Vela (34 for LAFC in 2019). His 1.03 goals-per-game average is second only to Vela’s 2019 campaign (1.10 goals per game) among Golden Boot winners since 2005.
Twenty-eight of Messi’s 29 goals this season came from open play, the most in a single season in league history by three goals, with his lone penalty-kick goal coming in Saturday's regular-season finale at GEODIS Park.
Messi also extended his single-season MLS record with his 10th multi-goal game of 2025. With his assist on Miami's fifth and final goal, the Argentine icon also secured a share of the league lead in assists with 19, matching San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the second player in MLS history to lead the league in both goals scored (29) and assists (19), joining Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (22g/16a).
This is Messi’s sixth Player of the Matchday award of the season, as he becomes the first player in MLS history to win the honor six times in consecutive seasons.
Messi's 12 Player of the Matchday accolades are tied with Bradley Wright-Phillips (12) for the third-most in MLS history, trailing only Landon Donovan (19) and Jeff Cunningham (14)
Messi and Miami begin their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Friday when hosting Nashville in their Round One Best-of-3 Series opener at Chase Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FS1, FOX Deportes).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.