Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi produced a Decision Day performance for the ages to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 39.

The legendary No. 10 became the third Golden Boot winner since 2005 to score at least 29 goals, joining Josef Martínez (31 for Atlanta United in 2018) and Carlos Vela (34 for LAFC in 2019). His 1.03 goals-per-game average is second only to Vela’s 2019 campaign (1.10 goals per game) among Golden Boot winners since 2005.

Twenty-eight of Messi’s 29 goals this season came from open play, the most in a single season in league history by three goals, with his lone penalty-kick goal coming in Saturday's regular-season finale at GEODIS Park.

Messi also extended his single-season MLS record with his 10th multi-goal game of 2025. With his assist on Miami's fifth and final goal, the Argentine icon also secured a share of the league lead in assists with 19, matching San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer.