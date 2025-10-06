Vancouver Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter named Player of the Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has crowned his dominant Matchday 38 performance with MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Additionally, Berhalter is the only player in MLS this season to produce at least 10 assists and 70 key passes in fewer than 2,220 minutes.

The 24-year-old US international has set career bests in goals (4), assists (11), goal contributions (15) and minutes played (2,116) this season. His 11 assists are the most for Vancouver, and his 15 goal contributions trail only Brian White for the team lead.

Berhalter produced the first multi-goal game of his MLS career on Sunday, scoring two long-range strikes and adding an assist to lead a 4-1 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes at BC Place.

This is Berhalter's first Player of the Matchday award and Vancouver's third this season, following Thomas Müller (Matchday 33) and White (Matchday 8).

With the latest honor, Vancouver boast three different Players of the Matchdays in the same season for just the second time in club history (four 'Caps players earned the prize in 2014).

Berhalter and Vancouver (60 points, 17W-6L-9D) continue their push for the Western Conference No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday when they visit Orlando City (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).