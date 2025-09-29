LA Galaxy: Joseph Paintsil named Player of the Matchday

LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil scored his first MLS hat trick, earning him MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchdays 36 & 37.

Paintsil became just the third player in club history to net a first-half hat trick, joining Robbie Keane and Alejandro Moreno. Despite battling injuries this season, Paintsil has scored a team-high nine goals and five assists.

The Ghanaian international tallied three goals and one assist Saturday evening, powering the Galaxy to a 4-1 home victory over Sporting Kansas City .

The Designated Player joins Marco Reus as Galaxy players to win Player of the Matchday this season. Paintsil is also the first Ghanaian to earn the honor since David Accam (Philadelphia Union) in Matchday 4 of the 2019 season.

The Galaxy will attempt to add to their trophy case when they host Toluca in the 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, TUDN).