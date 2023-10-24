Need an MLS Cup dark horse? These 6 could go the distance

When it comes to riveting sports moments, you can’t go wrong with a good underdog story.

Here are six dark horse candidates – three from the Eastern Conference, three from the Western Conference – who could conceivably make a deep run and contend for MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs are no different, as several of the 18 qualified teams are flying under the proverbial radar and riding momentum, vibes or whatever you want to call it into the postseason.

With so much going for them, how are the Crew just “dark horse” candidates rather than full-on favorites? The inability to finish off games over the course of the season revealed a clear weak spot for Columbus, who dropped 22 points from leading positions in 2023. That’s second-worst in all of MLS.

Rossi’s seamless integration after just eight starts is further evidence of Nancy’s tactical smarts and ability to get the most out of a team that went undefeated over the last six games of the season (3W-0L-3D) to finish third in the overall league standings with 57 points, trailing only Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati (69) and Orlando City SC (63).

Nobody scored more goals this season than the Crew’s 67, led by the attacking trio of Cucho Hernández (16g/11a), Christian Ramírez (8g/4a) and Diego Rossi (3g/3a) – the latter a summer Designated Player signing who replaced outgoing club legend Lucas Zelarayán midseason.

A completely transformed team under head coach Wilfried Nancy, Columbus are not only back in the playoffs after missing out in 2022, but they have all the makings of a possible title contender.

Another offensive powerhouse, Atlanta scored just one goal fewer (66) than the Crew in 2023 and boast one of the league’s most dangerous attacks.

It all revolves around Thiago Almada, their playmaking 2022 FIFA World Cup champion from Argentina who was constantly in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation and led the league in assists (19) to go along with 11 goals. And speaking of end-of-season awards, offseason acquisition Giorgos Giakoumakis has to be in the Newcomer of the Year debate thanks to his 17 goals (all non-penalty) and three assists.

But president/CEO Garth Lagerwey and the Atlanta front office really got cooking with signings over the summer, bringing in Tristan Muyumba, Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva. All three have become key pieces to help solidify the Five Stripes' attack.