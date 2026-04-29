Goal of the Matchday

Nashville SC's Ahmed Qasem wins Goal of the Matchday

Dylan Butler

In a photo finish, Nashville SC forward Ahmed Qasem took home AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 10, securing 33.7% of the fan vote.

The 22-year-old's first goal of 2026 was a thing of beauty, with a cutback to his left foot and a cushioned finish inside the far post in a 4-2 win over Charlotte FC.

2nd place, Timo Werner (33.1%): The German star scored a brace in the San Jose Earthquakes3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, including this wonderfully-placed full volley.

3rd place, Jayden Nelson (19.9%): The Canadian World Cup hopeful's curling strike inside the far post opened the scoring in Austin FC's 2-0 win over Copa Tejas rival Houston Dynamo FC

4th place, Pep Biel (13.3%): Charlotte FC's Spanish midfielder went top bins on a thunderous strike from outside the box. 

See all of the nominees here.

Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler

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