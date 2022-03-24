Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty suspended and fined for violent conduct 

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued seven fines and one suspension following Week 4 of the 2022 season.
McCarty suspended and fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty for one additional match (two matches total) and fined the player an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 90+ minute of Nashville’s match against Real Salt Lake on March 19.
McCarty, who initially received a red card for the incident, will serve his first match suspension on April 2 against the Columbus Crew and his second match suspension on April 9 against Sporting Kansas City.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter #2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter #2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued McCarty an undisclosed fine for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90+ minute.
Dwyer failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United forward Dom Dwyer guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 67th minute of Atlanta’s match against CF Montréal on March 19.
Dwyer has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Alcívar simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcívar guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 28th minute of Charlotte’s match against the New England Revolution on March 19.
Alcívar has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Rodríguez simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Los Angeles Football Club midfielder Brian Rodríguez guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 20th minute of LAFC’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 20.
Rodríguez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
NYCFC, Philadelphia Union violate Mass Confrontation Policy
New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 70th minute of their match on March 19. Each club will be issued an official warning for its first violation.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, New York City FC midfielder Nicolás Acevedo, and Philadelphia Union forward Sergio Santos and midfielder José Martínez have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.