Inter Miami's Luis Suárez fined, suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Game 2 in Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Suárez fined, suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez for one match and fined Suárez an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 for violent conduct in the 71st minute of Inter Miami’s match against Nashville SC on Nov. 1.
Suárez will serve his one-match suspension on Nov. 8 during Miami’s match against Nashville.
Fray fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 4th minute of Inter Miami’s match against Nashville SC on Nov. 1.
Ocampo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Édier Ocampo an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 31st minute of Vancouver’s match against FC Dallas on Nov. 1.