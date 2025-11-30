Inter Miami: MLS Cup ticket a "dream come true"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – For a brief period during Saturday’s Eastern Conference Final, Inter Miami CF ’s dream of hosting MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi looked to be in jeopardy.

“We’re working with a clear idea: to make history with this club,” midfielder Rodrigo De Paul told Apple TV post-match. “This is an extremely happy moment.”

Miami will now welcome Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Chase Stadium on Dec. 6 for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

That moment was quickly and thoroughly forgotten, however, as the Herons erupted for three second-half goals to cruise to a 5-1 rout of New York City FC at Chase Stadium.

“Today will go down in club history as the day we become conference champions. This isn’t a minor detail,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters.

After reaching this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, the Leagues Cup final and the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages, the Herons are determined to close 2025 by lifting MLS's grandest prize.

Led by a Tadeo Allende hat trick, and additional goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia , the Herons delivered their third straight blowout victory of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs to advance to next weekend's title match.

As tricky an opponent as NYCFC were on Saturday, Miami would not be denied. Not with the chance to host MLS Cup on Dec. 6 so close.

Trophy ambitions

Those words exemplify the culture of a club that wears their ambition on its sleeve, from the transformative July 2023 signing of Lionel Messi to the construction of Miami Freedom Park, their new state-of-the-art stadium set to open in April 2026.

The Herons even went all out for Saturday’s celebrations, with superstar world tennis No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz delivering the Eastern Conference champion trophy to managing owner Jorge Mas and Messi.

“Two, three years ago, before Messi came here, you look around in the stadium, we had (fewer) people show up,” homegrown defender Ian Fray told Apple TV.