Next stop, MLS Cup! Vancouver Whitecaps cruise past San Diego FC

A spectacular season just got even better for Vancouver Whitecaps FC , who locked up their place in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday night with a 3-1 win over San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

In just his second match since late September, USMNT striker Brian White led the way with a brace. Canadian international Ali Ahmed added two assists and forced an own goal for the club's first-ever Western Conference title.

With the victory, Vancouver will visit Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami CF in MLS Cup on Dec. 6 (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS). Both teams are looking to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time.

The Whitecaps stormed ahead after eight minutes, with Andrés Cubas setting up White for the crucial opening goal. Before San Diego could regroup, Vancouver doubled their advantage when Ahmed's strike ricocheted in off goalkeeper Pablo Sisiniega.

SDFC pushed for an equalizer before halftime, but conceded a third goal when White chested in Ahmed's cross for a first-half brace and 3-0 Whitecaps lead at the break.

Chucky Lozano, who subbed on to start the second half, pulled a goal back for San Diego with a long-range, deflected strike that looped over Yohei Takaoka in the 60th minute. But San Diego's comeback bid was dealt a blow in the 79th minute, when Sisniega was red-carded for fouling Ryan Gauld in the open field.

