Next stop, MLS Cup! Vancouver Whitecaps cruise past San Diego FC

A spectacular season just got even better for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who locked up their place in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday night with a 3-1 win over San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
In just his second match since late September, USMNT striker Brian White led the way with a brace. Canadian international Ali Ahmed added two assists and forced an own goal for the club's first-ever Western Conference title.
With the victory, Vancouver will visit Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami CF in MLS Cup on Dec. 6 (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS). Both teams are looking to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time.
The Whitecaps stormed ahead after eight minutes, with Andrés Cubas setting up White for the crucial opening goal. Before San Diego could regroup, Vancouver doubled their advantage when Ahmed's strike ricocheted in off goalkeeper Pablo Sisiniega.
SDFC pushed for an equalizer before halftime, but conceded a third goal when White chested in Ahmed's cross for a first-half brace and 3-0 Whitecaps lead at the break.
Chucky Lozano, who subbed on to start the second half, pulled a goal back for San Diego with a long-range, deflected strike that looped over Yohei Takaoka in the 60th minute. But San Diego's comeback bid was dealt a blow in the 79th minute, when Sisniega was red-carded for fouling Ryan Gauld in the open field.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's been a memorable season for the Whitecaps, who began the year doubted by many, but stand as Concacaf Champions Cup finalists, Western Conference champions and Canadian Championship winners for the fourth straight year. The mid-summer arrival of Thomas Müller has further boosted belief that this could be the year Vancouver hoist their first-ever MLS Cup. The 'Caps won't be scared of the moment, either, after defeating Inter Miami 5-1 over two legs in CCC earlier this year. Can Vancouver pull off one more inspiring victory?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: White stunned the San Diego crowd early, putting the finishing touches on a beautiful team goal that opened the scoring.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: In just his second match back after returning from injury, White made the difference with two critical goals to book Vancouver's spot in MLS Cup.
Next Up
- SD: End of season
- VAN: Saturday, Dec. 6 at Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET) | MLS Cup 2025