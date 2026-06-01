Nashville SC's Ahmed Qasem makes Iraq's 2026 World Cup roster

Nashville SC forward Ahmed Qasem has made Iraq's final 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Iraq return to the World Cup 40 years after making their first and only tournament appearance. The Lions of Mesopotamia exited the group stage at Mexico 1986.
This go-around, Iraq qualified as one of two interconfederation playoff winners. They compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Iraq schedule: Group I
- June 16: Iraq vs. Norway, 6 pm ET | Boston, Massachusetts
- June 22: Iraq vs. France, 5 pm ET | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 26: Iraq vs. Senegal, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 1
- Goals: 0
A former Swedish youth international, Qasem switched allegiance to Iraq – his mother's birthplace – earlier this spring and earned a place in head coach Graham Arnold's World Cup squad.
The 22-year-old joined Nashville in February 2025 from Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg. He has since posted 5g/3a in 53 games across all competitions.
A U22 Initiative player, Qasem won the 2025 US Open Cup with Nashville.