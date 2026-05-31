USMNT top Senegal in pre-World Cup friendly

The United States edged Senegal, 3-2 , on Sunday at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium to win their penultimate tune-up match before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Goals from Sergiño Dest, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun paced the USMNT to their first victory since a 5-1 rout of Uruguay in November.

There were early signs of another blowout after Dest and Pulisic struck within the opening 20 minutes for the hosts. However, Senegal legend Sadio Mané scored twice on either side of halftime to level the proceedings.

Balogun, one of 10 halftime substitutions made by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, restored the USMNT's lead with a close-range finish in the 63rd minute.

The US were closer to a fourth goal than Senegal were to the equalizer, with multiple great chances over the final 25 minutes, giving the Yanks a boost ahead of hosting Germany on Saturday at Chicago Fire FC's Soldier Field in their final pre-World Cup friendly.

Goals