Sebastian Berhalter shows grit for USMNT: "He's a monster"

Now that he’s made the United States ’ 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, can Sebastian Berhalter crack the starting XI at this summer’s tournament?

“I think he deserved to be in the roster and today, [I’m] happy too with his performance.”

“He can play two games in a row, he’s a monster,” Pochettino told reporters post-match at Charlotte FC ’s Bank of America Stadium. “He’s a monster, in the way of how professional he is.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s all-star midfielder made his case on Sunday, starting the USMNT’s 3-2 friendly win over Senegal and earning heaps of praise from head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"This is what dreams are made of. Playing with your boys from the same country there's no better feeling." 🇺🇸 Sebastian Berhalter after a @USMNT win over Senegal. pic.twitter.com/7GtXI1DWRv

“In a non-official game, an official game, with friends, in training – he’s always giving his best, always his 200 percent.”

The 25-year-old was also the only player not substituted by Pochettino at halftime as he put in an energetic 76-minute shift before making way for FC Dallas product Alejandro Zendejas.

Berhalter was one of three MLS-based players who started on Sunday, alongside USMNT captain and Charlotte defender Tim Ream and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner .

Always time for the fans ❤️🇺🇸 That's a wrap from Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/pVuPzW2drM

Rising USMNT star

Berhalter harnessed that mentality to break into the USMNT picture last year amid a breakout 2025 with the Whitecaps. The Best XI honoree and All-Star selection helped guide the ‘Caps to that year’s Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup presented by Audi finals.

It’s been more of the same this year for Berhalter, who has 10g/19a in 43 games since the beginning of the 2025 season as Vancouver sit first in the Western Conference standings (32 points; 10W-2L-2D record) at the World Cup break.

“He’s the type of player who’s going to train, going to train, going to train,” said Pochettino. “I mean, sometimes I have to say [to him], ‘Go inside,’ no?”

Pochettino has one more game to see Berhalter & Co. in action before deciding on his World Cup starting XI: Saturday against Germany at Chicago Fire FC's Soldier Field.