Nashville SC acquire Swedish winger Ahmed Qasem

Nashville SC have acquired winger Ahmed Qasem from Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Sweden youth international is signed through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Qasem tallied 11g/13a in 89 games with Elsborg, scoring once in eight Europa League appearances.
He has represented Sweden at numerous youth levels, including in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers last year.
"Ahmed is a dynamic attacking player who has the ability to create and finish scoring opportunities," said general manager Mike Jacobs. "His athleticism and versatility enable him to contribute in a number of different roles and options."
Qasem is Nashville's latest attack-minded signing, joining Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth. They project as complementary pieces to star attraction Hany Mukhtar and fellow Designated Player Sam Surridge.
Heading into their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
