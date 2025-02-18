Nashville SC acquire Swedish winger Ahmed Qasem

Nashville SC have acquired winger Ahmed Qasem from Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Sweden youth international is signed through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Qasem tallied 11g/13a in 89 games with Elsborg, scoring once in eight Europa League appearances.

He has represented Sweden at numerous youth levels, including in UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers last year.