USMNT build World Cup momentum with bounce-back Senegal win

The US men’s national team might or might not win the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. Either way, the prospect of hopping on that ride with them looks a lot more fun after Sunday’s barnstorming 3-2 win over African powerhouse Senegal at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium.
“Many positive things,” said head coach Mauricio Pochettino after the friendly, the first of the Yanks’ two preparation matches before their World Cup opener vs. Paraguay on June 12. “[Also] things that we need to improve, obvious things that we need to improve. But I’m happy to finish the first week training and competing [against] a really good team like Senegal.
“It's important to get good feelings. We are still a little bit short in our preparation, but I think we are going in a good direction.”
Flaws were indeed evident. The hosts were sliced open in transition on Senegal legend Sadio Mané’s first goal, a potentially costly letdown just before halftime, then gifted the former Liverpool FC star his second with defensive errors that allowed the Teranga Lions to equalize after the break.
“In the way that we concede the goals, I think we need to improve, and not to allow the opponent to create the chances that we concede,” noted Pochettino. “But overall, I think it was a positive day.”
Pulisic shines
A sense of vindication was evident – individually in the case of starboy Christian Pulisic, who broke a USMNT scoring drought dating back to November 2024 when he scored the Yanks’ second, and Ricardo Pepi, who seized the opportunity of a rare US start by crafting both of his side’s first two tallies.
“It's just great to score again. Hopefully, people can stop talking about it,” Pulisic told TNT in a pitchside postgame interview. “I feel great, and I'm really proud of the performance the guys put in today and just to be a part of it. It just felt really good, especially in front of this crowd.
“This is a really good [Senegal] team as well. I thought we just brought so much energy right from the start, the way we pressed them, the way we created chances. we could have had even more. I'm really happy with the performance.”
Needed bounceback
Pepi gave ‘Poch’ plenty to think about at the No. 9 position, where Folarin Balogun has long been considered the runaway favorite to start and command heavy playing time. The FC Dallas product looked like a complete striker on this occasion, pressing well and impressing with his holdup play. That said, Balogun responded in optimal fashion by coming off the bench to stroke home the game-winner, hinting at a spirited battle for minutes up top.
“It's healthy, really. We both want to play, but at the end of the day, it's the team that runs everything we do,” Pepi told Telemundo in Spanish postgame. “We have to compete, we have to make each other better. And, well, on to the World Cup.
“Obviously, winning this first match before the World Cup is very important for everyone’s confidence, and that’s good, but we have to focus on what’s ahead.”
There was a collective sensation of vindication as well, considering the bad taste that had lingered from humbling losses to Belgium and Portugal in March, raising pointed questions about this squad’s real potential to make waves against the world’s best come summer.
“Senegal is a good team, and first, we showed we can score goals,” said Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Sebastian Berhalter, a solid contributor next to Tyler Adams at the base of central midfield, leading his team in both tackles and fouls committed.
“We're disappointed that we let two goals in, and I think maybe we can score more goals, but it's a good test and a good opportunity just to show that we can do it, and that those last two friendlies are behind us, and now we're ready to put our best foot forward.”
Germany up next
The vibes could very well dip after next weekend’s final warm-up, a duel with mighty Germany at Chicago Fire FC’s Soldier Field. Yet wins like Sunday’s may prove vital in inspiring the USMNT faithful, who will be key in generating the groundswell of home support the tournament’s co-hosts will need if they are to mount a deep run in July.
“With that attitude and commitment, we have the talent, we have players that have enormous talent. But the important thing, more for us and more to continue improving, is also for the fans, that [they] really believe in us,” said Poch, pointedly noting the marked mood swings of US fans and media from result to result. “The good feelings with that victory, I think it's more important for the environment than for us.
“It’s important also for the environment, to trust a little bit after the last two games against Belgium and Portugal, that was a little bit -- you win a game, you are on the top, you lose again, you are [down]. it’s to try to find that balance and to arrive to the competition, the official competition, the World Cup, with good feelings.”