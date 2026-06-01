USMNT build World Cup momentum with bounce-back Senegal win

The US men’s national team might or might not win the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. Either way, the prospect of hopping on that ride with them looks a lot more fun after Sunday’s barnstorming 3-2 win over African powerhouse Senegal at Charlotte FC ’s Bank of America Stadium.

“In the way that we concede the goals, I think we need to improve, and not to allow the opponent to create the chances that we concede,” noted Pochettino. “But overall, I think it was a positive day.”

Flaws were indeed evident. The hosts were sliced open in transition on Senegal legend Sadio Mané’s first goal, a potentially costly letdown just before halftime, then gifted the former Liverpool FC star his second with defensive errors that allowed the Teranga Lions to equalize after the break.

“It's important to get good feelings. We are still a little bit short in our preparation, but I think we are going in a good direction.”

“Many positive things,” said head coach Mauricio Pochettino after the friendly, the first of the Yanks’ two preparation matches before their World Cup opener vs. Paraguay on June 12. “[Also] things that we need to improve, obvious things that we need to improve. But I’m happy to finish the first week training and competing [against] a really good team like Senegal.

“This is a really good [Senegal] team as well. I thought we just brought so much energy right from the start, the way we pressed them, the way we created chances. we could have had even more. I'm really happy with the performance.”

“It's just great to score again. Hopefully, people can stop talking about it,” Pulisic told TNT in a pitchside postgame interview. “I feel great, and I'm really proud of the performance the guys put in today and just to be a part of it. It just felt really good, especially in front of this crowd.

A sense of vindication was evident – individually in the case of starboy Christian Pulisic, who broke a USMNT scoring drought dating back to November 2024 when he scored the Yanks’ second, and Ricardo Pepi, who seized the opportunity of a rare US start by crafting both of his side’s first two tallies.

Needed bounceback

Pepi gave ‘Poch’ plenty to think about at the No. 9 position, where Folarin Balogun has long been considered the runaway favorite to start and command heavy playing time. The FC Dallas product looked like a complete striker on this occasion, pressing well and impressing with his holdup play. That said, Balogun responded in optimal fashion by coming off the bench to stroke home the game-winner, hinting at a spirited battle for minutes up top.

“It's healthy, really. We both want to play, but at the end of the day, it's the team that runs everything we do,” Pepi told Telemundo in Spanish postgame. “We have to compete, we have to make each other better. And, well, on to the World Cup.

“Obviously, winning this first match before the World Cup is very important for everyone’s confidence, and that’s good, but we have to focus on what’s ahead.”

There was a collective sensation of vindication as well, considering the bad taste that had lingered from humbling losses to Belgium and Portugal in March, raising pointed questions about this squad’s real potential to make waves against the world’s best come summer.

“Senegal is a good team, and first, we showed we can score goals,” said Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Sebastian Berhalter, a solid contributor next to Tyler Adams at the base of central midfield, leading his team in both tackles and fouls committed.