Canada find extra World Cup motivation amid Marcelo Flores heartbreak

There’s a fine line that separates dreams and despair. Marcelo Flores, a day before joining Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, fell on the wrong side.
As the CanMNT squad gathered for dinner Saturday, they watched their 22-year-old teammate scream in pain after awkwardly twisting his knees during Tigres UANL's Concacaf Champions Cup final loss to LIGA MX rivals Deportivo Toluca.
For the slick-dribbling midfielder, the high of clinching a World Cup roster spot lasted just over 24 hours. After earning a place despite only committing to Les Rogues in March, Flores’ dream was shattered in the cruelest way imaginable: an ACL rupture.
“There are a couple of players who have been through that injury, and we kind of knew that it could be what it is," LAFC midfielder and Canada vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio said Sunday.
"It's very unfortunate after seeing the videos of when he was selected, his family crying with joy. He is very important for us as a person, but as well as a player.
"... Now we have extra motivation to go through this World Cup to make him proud as well as all Canadians, and hopefully he can meet up with us and give us his strength.”
Back at Iceteca
Without Flores, head coach Jesse Marsch can add another player to the roster up to 24 hours before June 12’s Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto FC's BMO Field.
Yet, he won’t do that yet, as Les Rouges kick off the summer with Monday’s friendly against World Cup-bound Uzbekistan at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.
Monday’s crowd — even with a torrential downpour in the forecast — is expected to be the largest Canada have played in since they were last in Edmonton: a 2-1 win over Mexico in front of 44,212 fans amid arctic conditions during 2022 World Cup qualifying — the now legendary Iceteca.
“We're very proud of the experience that these guys had in Edmonton years ago, and the idea of coming here was to play in one of the biggest stadiums our country has to make sure there’s a lot of momentum around the team,” said Marsch.
“I've been calling this the people's team, and to do that, we really need to be in every market that we can possibly be in. There was a sellout in the snow, so hopefully we get a full stadium again. Everybody is excited, and we're ready to put on a performance.”
Final preparations
Now that Canada's final pre-World Cup tune-ups have arrived, the pressure ramps up on the squad's health progression. Nine players named to the team have battled some type of injury in recent months, and some, including center backs Alfie Jones and Moïse Bombito, could play their first minutes of 2026 on Monday.
Marsch ruled out former Vancouver Whitecaps winger Ali Ahmed and LAFC’s Jacob Shaffelburg, but suggested that most players could see 45 minutes. Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, who hasn’t played since April 22, is poised for 30 minutes as well, after teams agreed to 11 substitutions.
“It’s a progression for a lot of the guys in the return to play, but we also have a lot of guys in great form and great fitness,” Marsch added. “The training has been really dynamic and sharp.
"I think it's easy to focus on the injuries, especially externally, because that's a big talking point. But internally there's a real drive, concentration, and focus to make sure that we're getting the most out of every day and using every moment to prepare.”
GK decision looms
It will also likely be the last time before the World Cup opener that both Inter Miami's Dayne St. Clair and Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau play.
Both goalkeepers are poised for a half each before Marsch makes his decision on his No. 1, ending the other’s childhood dream.
“We’ve got to know one another off the field,” Crépeau told The Canadian Press this week.
“We’ve got to know what works for us when we’re playing, when we’re not playing, pushing one another, preparing one another for all the situations, basically.”
Alphonso Davies arrives
Canada’s most glaring injury, Alphonso Davies, arrived in Edmonton on Sunday. The Vancouver Whitecaps product touched down in his hometown as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain suffered with Bayern Munich earlier this month.
“The fact that Phonzie is coming is a big motivation for us,” Eustáquio said, as he prepares to captain the team in Davies’ absence. “I just can't wait for him to be ready to help us push this tournament, because we really need him.
"I think he's one of the players in our team — there aren't many, but there are a couple of guys that really can make us go far in this tournament.”