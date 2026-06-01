Canada find extra World Cup motivation amid Marcelo Flores heartbreak

"... Now we have extra motivation to go through this World Cup to make him proud as well as all Canadians, and hopefully he can meet up with us and give us his strength.”

"It's very unfortunate after seeing the videos of when he was selected, his family crying with joy. He is very important for us as a person, but as well as a player.

“There are a couple of players who have been through that injury, and we kind of knew that it could be what it is," LAFC midfielder and Canada vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio said Sunday.

For the slick-dribbling midfielder, the high of clinching a World Cup roster spot lasted just over 24 hours. After earning a place despite only committing to Les Rogues in March, Flores’ dream was shattered in the cruelest way imaginable: an ACL rupture.

As the CanMNT squad gathered for dinner Saturday, they watched their 22-year-old teammate scream in pain after awkwardly twisting his knees during Tigres UANL's Concacaf Champions Cup final loss to LIGA MX rivals Deportivo Toluca.

Back at Iceteca

Without Flores, head coach Jesse Marsch can add another player to the roster up to 24 hours before June 12’s Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto FC's BMO Field.

Yet, he won’t do that yet, as Les Rouges kick off the summer with Monday’s friendly against World Cup-bound Uzbekistan at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Monday’s crowd — even with a torrential downpour in the forecast — is expected to be the largest Canada have played in since they were last in Edmonton: a 2-1 win over Mexico in front of 44,212 fans amid arctic conditions during 2022 World Cup qualifying — the now legendary Iceteca.

“We're very proud of the experience that these guys had in Edmonton years ago, and the idea of coming here was to play in one of the biggest stadiums our country has to make sure there’s a lot of momentum around the team,” said Marsch.