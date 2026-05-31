Australia's 2026 World Cup roster: 3 MLS players called in

Three MLS players have made Australia's roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: New York City FC teammates Aiden O'Neill and Kai Trewin, as well as Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington.
The Socceroos enter this summer's tournament with high hopes after reaching the Round of 16 in 2022 for just the second time in program history.
This will be Australia's seventh World Cup and sixth straight tournament.
Australia schedule: Group D
- June 14: Australia vs. Türkiye, 12 am ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 19: Australia vs. USA, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: Australia vs. Paraguay, 10 pm ET | Santa Clara, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 30
- Goals: 0
O'Neill helped Australia qualify for the World Cup via a second-place finish in Group C of the Third Round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers.
He then featured in every subsequent international window, securing his spot on the final roster.
O'Neill is in his first full season with New York City FC. He arrived in April 2025 from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège.
- Caps: 5
- Goals: 0
Trewin made a late push for head coach Tony Popovic's final squad, getting the nod after earning his first senior cap in November.
The 25-year-old is in his debut season with New York City FC, arriving from A-League side Melbourne City FC in January.
He brings versatility, playing as a midfielder or defender.
- Caps: 3
- Goals: 0
Herrington became Australia's youngest starting defender in 45 years when he made his senior debut in March with a 90-minute shift in a 1-0 win over Cameroon.
The 18-year-old center back has been a key player ever since, reflecting the potential that made the Colorado Rapids acquire him from A-League side Brisbane Roar FC on a pre-contract last August.
In his debut MLS season, Herrington has 1g/1a in 16 matches as Colorado chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.