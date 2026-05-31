RSL's Juan Manuel Sanabria makes Uruguay's 2026 World Cup roster

Real Salt Lake wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria has made Uruguay's final 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Led by iconic manager Marcelo Bielsa, the South American country will make their 15th World Cup appearance this summer. They are two-time champions, winning the inaugural tournament in 1930 as hosts and again in 1950.
Uruguay's star players include Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo.
Uruguay schedule: Group H
- June 15: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida
- June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, 6 pm ET | Miami, Florida
- June 26: Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 pm ET | Guadalajara, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 5
- Goals: 1
Sanabria broke into the Uruguay squad late last year, making his La Celeste debut in October 2025.
Amid his international rise, Sanabria transferred to Real Salt Lake from LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis in February.
With RSL, the left wingback has recorded 0g/6a in 11 MLS matches.