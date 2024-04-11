MVP Power Rankings: Luis Suárez steps up for Inter Miami

Fourteen (14) ballots were cast for this one. A first-place vote received 10 points, a second-place vote received five points, a third-place vote received three points, a fourth-place vote received two points and a fifth-place vote received one point. Ten (10) players received votes. No one put Lionel Messi first “just because,” which feels like growth from the electorate.

Each month we're checking in with MLS talent, staff, writers and editors to get their thoughts on the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race.

The MVP Power Rankings are back. That’s right, it’s an even more subjective rankings column than the regular Power Rankings. A place where voters not only get to arbitrarily define “power,” but “most valuable” too.

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy (1 point)

The Galaxy’s dynamic attack goes as Puig does. It makes sense that he’d get a little bit of credit for LA’s excellent start.

Julián Carranza - Philadelphia Union (2 points)

Carranza has played a huge role in Philly’s undefeated start. The 23-year-old forward has four goals in five starts and, as always, is putting in solid work defensively. He’s on his way to another stellar season for the Union… if he isn’t transferred elsewhere this summer.

Christian Benteke - D.C. United (5 points)

Benteke has five goals in five starts for an upstart D.C. United side. There’s no reason to believe he’s going to slow down either. Per FBref, Benteke leads the league in xG and leads the league in xG+xA. Even with five goals in five games, he’s technically underperforming right now.

Dante Vanzeir - New York Red Bulls (8 points)

Folks, your… MLS assist leader? Alright then, sure. The striker has six assists on the year, all of them primary assists. He’s scored once as well despite only playing five games. That’s enough to put him on top of the league with 1.78 goal contributions per 90. That’s impressive output on a team sitting alone atop the early Supporters’ Shield standings.

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF (13 points)