João Peglow's incredible bicycle kick wins it for DC United

A jaw-dropping golazo by João Peglow spurred D.C. United to a 2-1 victory at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
The former Brazil youth international acrobatically completed a first-half brace with an audacious overhead kick, sending in his AT&T Goal of the Year nomination.
It also gave D.C. their second win of the season – and first on the road – as Troy Lesesne's side improved to 2W-4L-3D (nine points).
Peglow's heroics were all the more important given the first-half injury to Christian Benteke. Last season's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner left the match just before the half-hour mark.
However, Benteke's exit seemed to spark a fire in the offseason acquisition from Radomiak Radom in the Polish first division, who quickly netted his first MLS goal before doubling his tally in style.
Peglow is the second United attacker to score an overhead kick this season; Jacob Murrell won Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for his stunning stoppage-time equalizer against Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 2.