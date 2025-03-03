Jacob Murrell's acrobatics rescue DC United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Murrell's acrobatic effort earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 2.

Murrell not only rescued a valuable away point but did it in style, leveling their match with Chicago Fire FC at 2-2 in the dying embers with an outrageous looping bicycle kick that nestled just underneath the crossbar.

Fans aren't often treated to an AT&T Goal of the Year contender just two weeks into the season, but that's exactly what D.C. United forward Jacob Murrell provided Saturday night at Soldier Field.

“Last minute, we needed something, we needed anything," said the 20-year-old. "Just throw up the hope and hope it goes in. I go for it and it comes off exactly how I wanted it to.

"Last-ditch effort, the ball is floating in the box, I see it coming and think why not? I go for it and it falls in the back of the net. I couldn’t be happier."

Murrell's 96th-minute heroics helped D.C. to their second consecutive draw to open up their 2025 campaign after the points seemed lost following a missed penalty kick by Christian Benteke just minutes earlier.

"One of the best goals I’ve seen live in a very long time," said forward Dominique Badji. "It felt like slow motion."