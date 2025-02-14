MLS Transfers: Lucho lands in Dallas, LA Galaxy add firepower

Maybe it’s because he’s always been willing to leave the brightest spotlights to more famous teammates. Or because he’s from Garden Grove, California instead of São Paulo or Buenos Aires. Or because he painstakingly climbed the domestic pyramid from NAIA college ball to USL PRO to NASL (some bygone acronyms possibly unfamiliar to younger readers) before finally getting his first MLS shot at age 25, when Minnesota United joined the top flight in 2017.