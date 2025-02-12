LA Galaxy acquire Christian Ramírez from Columbus Crew

The LA Galaxy have acquired forward Christian Ramírez from the Columbus Crew , the clubs announced Wednesday.

"Christian brings a wealth of MLS experience and a strong track record of performance, most recently playing a crucial role in the Crew’s 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup trophy campaigns. A proven MLS goal scorer and even better teammate, we hope to quickly integrate him into our group during these final weeks of preseason."

"We are proud to welcome Christian and his family back to Southern California," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

Ramírez joins LA shortly after they traded Dejan Joveljić to Sporting Kansas City , giving the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions a proven No. 9. He is Columbus' second outgoing forward in two weeks after superstar Cucho Hernández was transferred to LaLiga's Real Betis.

In exchange for the 33-year-old, Columbus receive $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money. They could get another $250k in conditional 2026 GAM.

MLS experience

Upon returning to MLS from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, Ramírez formed a fearsome trio with Cucho and Diego Rossi. They helped lead Columbus to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.

LA are Ramírez's fifth MLS club since entering the league in 2017, following spells with Columbus, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC and Minnesota United FC. The former US international has 51g/20a in 160 regular-season matches.

"We sincerely thank Christian for his contributions to the Crew’s success during his time at our club," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.