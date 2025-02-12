LA Galaxy acquire Christian Ramírez from Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LA receive: Christian Ramírez
- CLB receive: Up to $500k GAM
The LA Galaxy have acquired forward Christian Ramírez from the Columbus Crew, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for the 33-year-old, Columbus receive $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money. They could get another $250k in conditional 2026 GAM.
Ramírez joins LA shortly after they traded Dejan Joveljić to Sporting Kansas City, giving the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions a proven No. 9. He is Columbus' second outgoing forward in two weeks after superstar Cucho Hernández was transferred to LaLiga's Real Betis.
"We are proud to welcome Christian and his family back to Southern California," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.
"Christian brings a wealth of MLS experience and a strong track record of performance, most recently playing a crucial role in the Crew’s 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup trophy campaigns. A proven MLS goal scorer and even better teammate, we hope to quickly integrate him into our group during these final weeks of preseason."
MLS experience
Upon returning to MLS from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, Ramírez formed a fearsome trio with Cucho and Diego Rossi. They helped lead Columbus to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles.
LA are Ramírez's fifth MLS club since entering the league in 2017, following spells with Columbus, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC and Minnesota United FC. The former US international has 51g/20a in 160 regular-season matches.
"We sincerely thank Christian for his contributions to the Crew’s success during his time at our club," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.
"He always embodied our club-first mindset and left his mark during his two years in Columbus. We are glad the trade benefits both the club and Christian as he returns to his hometown, and we wish him and his family the best in this next chapter."
Moving pieces
In LA, Ramírez joins midfielder Marco Reus and DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec as key attackers while star playmaker Riqui Puig recovers from a torn ACL. Last season, LA scored the third-most goals in MLS (69).
After losing Cucho and Ramírez, the Crew's key remaining forwards are Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe. They're reportedly looking to make additions before the Primary Transfer Window closes in April.
New season
The Galaxy begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 23 by hosting expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Columbus get underway on Feb. 22 at home against Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Both clubs will enter Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup in early March.
