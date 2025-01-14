MLS transfer windows: Key dates for the 2025 season

Major League Soccer will have two transfer windows during the 2025 season:
- Primary Transfer Window: Friday, January 31 to Wednesday, April 23
- Secondary Transfer Window: Thursday, July 24 to Thursday, August 21
In 2025, the Secondary Transfer Window will shift later to better align with the global transfer market.
By shifting the transfer window, MLS clubs will have greater opportunities to acquire top players in the summer ahead of the push to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
During the Primary and Secondary registration windows, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country. While deals may be agreed upon outside the windows, the transfer and receipt of an ITC are required to officially add a player to a roster, thus making them eligible for official competitions.
- Roster Compliance Deadline: Friday, February 21
- Roster Freeze: Friday, September 12
Clubs must be roster and budget-compliant by February 21, one day before Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season.
Rosters lock in roughly five weeks before Decision Day (October 18). Between the Secondary Transfer Window and Roster Freeze Date, clubs can sign out-of-contract free agents.