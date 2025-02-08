LA Galaxy sign Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Sanabria

The LA Galaxy have acquired midfielder Lucas Sanabria from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Uruguay native has signed a five-year deal through 2029. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Sanabria joins the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions after tallying 5g/4a in 46 appearances (all competitions) for Nacional. Last October, Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa called him up for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lucas to the LA Galaxy," said GM Will Kuntz. "Lucas has shown exciting technical ability and intense competitiveness during his debut season with Nacional, which included multiple appearances in the Copa Libertadores, and his time with Uruguayan youth national teams.