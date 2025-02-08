LA Galaxy sign Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Sanabria

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have acquired midfielder Lucas Sanabria from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional, the club announced Saturday.
The 21-year-old Uruguay native has signed a five-year deal through 2029. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Sanabria joins the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions after tallying 5g/4a in 46 appearances (all competitions) for Nacional. Last October, Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa called him up for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lucas to the LA Galaxy," said GM Will Kuntz. "Lucas has shown exciting technical ability and intense competitiveness during his debut season with Nacional, which included multiple appearances in the Copa Libertadores, and his time with Uruguayan youth national teams.
"We look forward to Lucas joining the Galaxy family and integrating in the team in these final weeks before the upcoming season."
Sanabria is LA's third midfield addition this winter after Sean Davis arrived in a trade with Nashville SC and Elijah Wynder was acquired from USL Championship side Louisville City FC.
From last year's MLS Cup-winning side, midfielders Mark Delgado (to LAFC) and Gastón Brugman (to Nashville) were traded to other MLS clubs.
The Galaxy open their 2025 season on Feb. 23 at home against expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also enter the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in early March.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant