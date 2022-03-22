MLS rising stars Caden Clark, Gaga Slonina make esteemed NXGN 2022 list

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Two of Major League Soccer’s top rising talents have made Goal.com’s NXGN 2022 list recognizing the ​​top 50 players born on or after January 1, 2003.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark (No. 24) and Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina (No. 46) were recognized on the list alongside FC Dallas product and US men’s national team striker Ricardo Pepi (No. 10).

Clark, 18, is back on loan at RBNY this season from RB Leipzig with an option to extend his stateside stay. He originally joined the German Bundesliga sister club this winter, and has six goals and six assists in 34 MLS games (20 starts) to begin his young career. Clark has developed a penchant for jaw-dropping goals and is on the USMNT radar screen.

Slonina, 17, is one of the top goalkeeping prospects worldwide and has drawn comparisons to Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon amid reported transfer interest from Premier League sides. Still eligible to represent Poland, he’s participated in several USMNT camps in the last calendar year. The Chicago-area native has posted seven clean sheets in 15 career starts for the Fire.

Pepi, 19, joined German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg this winter for a reported club-record $20 million transfer from FC Dallas. That came on the tail-end of a 2021 MLS season where he was named Young Player of the Year and was voted No. 1 on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list after posting 13 goals and three assists across 31 games (24 starts). Pepi has three goals in nine USMNT caps, an important part of World Cup qualifying.

Check out Goal.com's entire NXGN 2022 list here.

Related Stories

Transfer buzz, USMNT decision, MLS record?! Chicago phenom Gaga Slonina goes 1-on-1
How Caden Clark climbed so far, so fast with the New York Red Bulls | Charles Boehm
Chicago Fire FC New York Red Bulls Caden Clark Gabriel Slonina

Related Stories

Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Eastern Conference coaches’ styles
Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union earn top-dog status, LA Galaxy sink in Week 4
Xherdan Shaqiri & Kacper Przybylko breakout game keeps Chicago Fire FC surging
More News
More News
Which MLS teams should be concerned after four weeks of the 2022 season?
Extratime

Which MLS teams should be concerned after four weeks of the 2022 season?
Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Eastern Conference coaches’ styles
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Tactics and star players: Analyzing new Eastern Conference coaches’ styles
Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union earn top-dog status, LA Galaxy sink in Week 4
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union earn top-dog status, LA Galaxy sink in Week 4
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing this weekend

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing this weekend
The human side of the game: The Call Up’s Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on the importance of different voices in MLS
Women's History Month

The human side of the game: The Call Up’s Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits on the importance of different voices in MLS
Rash overreactions to MLS Week 4: Cracks in veteran squads? Dust-ups go mainstream? 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Rash overreactions to MLS Week 4: Cracks in veteran squads? Dust-ups go mainstream? 
More News
Video
Video
Paes puts on a show in Dallas! Which keeper was the best in Week 4?
1:33

Paes puts on a show in Dallas! Which keeper was the best in Week 4?
Which teams should be concerned after 4 weeks?
10:26
Extratime

Which teams should be concerned after 4 weeks?
Jesus Ferreira is red hot heading into World Cup Qualifying
1:29:13

Jesus Ferreira is red hot heading into World Cup Qualifying
Charlotte make history, LAFC ball out, Almada announces himself & MORE
26:06

Charlotte make history, LAFC ball out, Almada announces himself & MORE
More Video