Maxime Crépeau steals the show for LAFC: "He was amazing"

It was one of the most memorable scenes of the most memorable MLS Cup to date.

“Honestly I’m enjoying the football again and that’s the part I missed so much, is just enjoying my game. That’s how I can express myself tonight.”

“It was a hell of a ride in the past 12 months or so,” Crépeau said on MLS Season Pass afterward.

Maxime Crépeau was on his back, carted off the field after breaking his leg on a DOGSO red-card challenge vs. the Philadelphia Union . LAFC's goalkeeper missed the chance to celebrate their MLS Cup 2022 breakthrough at BMO Stadium and, ultimately, the opportunity to compete in the World Cup with Canada .

Crépeau made seven stops in a brilliant performance that ended Seattle's 19-game home playoff unbeaten streak, including coming off his line to get a hand on Jordan Morris' 4th-minute shot.

“When he made that save, in my head I was like ‘It’s over, we just won the game,’” LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead said. “That sort of momentum shift when they’ve got a clear chance like that, a goal-scorer like Jordan, I mean this guy’s been one of the best goal-scorers in our league for almost a decade now. This guy’s been scoring goals for so long. He doesn’t miss a ton of those; that’s a testament to Max just standing him up, making a decision.”

With the Sounders desperately pushing for a late equalizer, Crépeau got his fingertips on a rising effort from distance by João Paulo in the 81st minute for another impressive denial.

“The one-v-one with Jordan Morris was an excellent save, not every 'keeper makes that save,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said. “I think the deflected shot from distance toward the end of the game … that’s not a save that’s expected.”