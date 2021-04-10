MLS preseason 2021 round-up: Lucas Cavallini scores a stunner, Jesus Medina bags a brace

It's almost time for the real thing, but clubs across MLS first must finish up the rest of their preseason slates, with several teams doing exactly that with their final exhibition tune-ups on Saturday.
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini was the standout individual performer for the day, with a pair of goals, including one of the best we've seen this preseason to help his team to a goal-filled win over Chicago Fire FC.
Elsewhere, Jesus Medina also struck for a brace to pace New York City FC to another victory, while D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls battled to a 1-1 stalemate at Red Bull Arena. LAFC also salvaged a wild 3-3 draw against the New England Revolution thanks to a late leveler from Eddie Segura. Check out the full recap of Saturday's action below.
New York City FC 2, Hartford Athletic 0
Jesus Medina struck for two goals in a four-minute span near the end of the first half, which was enough to propel New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over USL Championship side Hartford Athletic in their final preseason match at the Etihad City Football Academy on Saturday.
Medina got the first goal of the match in the 40th minute, slotting home a feed from Valentin Castellanos to give the Cityzens the first-half lead.
The Paraguayan got his brace and the game's final goal just four minutes later, this time finishing off a feed from Maxi Moralez. The victory gives NYCFC four victories in five exhibition matches as they wrap up their preseason slate. Ronny Deila's group will now set their sights on the club's MLS season opener, which is set for April 17 against D.C. United.
Goals
- 40' - NYC - Jesus Medina
- 44' - NYC - Jesus Medina
Lineups
- New York City FC starting XI: Johnson, Tinnerholm (Gray), Chanot, Callens, Thórarinsson (Gloster), Sands (Ibeagha), Parks (Acevedo), Medina, Moralez, Tajouri-Shradi (Morales), Castellanos (Jasson)
Vancouver Whitecaps 3, Chicago Fire FC 2
In an eventful match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire FC, it was Vancouver that came out on top 3-2 on the strength of a brace from Lucas Cavallini and an early opener from Cristian Dajome.
Robert Beric and Francisco Calvo each netted for Chicago, but a highlight-reel bending free kick from Cavallini on the hour mark wound up standing as the difference.
The Whitecaps jumped on top just five minutes into the match through Dajome, who got loose on a breakaway attempt and converted for the opener. It would be a short-lived lead though, as Beric leveled from the spot just four minutes later after Luka Stojanovic was fouled in his own box.
Vancouver wound up taking the lead for good in the 30th minute, as Cavallini scored his first of the day with a perfectly placed header off a corner kick. The Canadian international then got the decisive tally in the 60th with a class finish that saw him bend home a gorgeous free kick to the near post from just outside the area, which would render a late headed tally from Calvo a moot point.
Goals
- 5' - VAN - Cristian Dajome
- 9' - CHI - Robert Beric (PK)
- 30' - VAN - Lucas Cavallini
- 60' - VAN - Lucas Cavallini
- 78' - CHI - Francisco Calvo
Lineups
- Vancouver Whitecaps starting XI: Crepeau, Gutierrez, Rose, Veselinovic, Nerwinski, Teibert, Owusu, Bikel, Caicedo, Cavallini, Dajome
- Chicago Fire FC: No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage
New York Red Bulls 1, D.C. United 1
A pair of Eastern Conference foes with new head coaches finished in a 1-1 deadlock, as the New York Red Bulls finished level with D.C. United in the scrimmage between the sides at Red Bull Arena.
Erik Sorga scored the lone goal of the match for D.C. with a 52nd-minute opener, while RBNY got the equalizer through a 63rd-minute penalty kick finish from Danny Royer in the final match of the 2021 exhibition slate for both sides.
Goals
- 52' - DC - Erik Sorga
- 63' - RBNY - Danny Royer (PK)
Lineups
- New York Red Bulls starting XI: Coronel, Gutman, Tarek, Long, Duncan, Davis, Casseres Jr., Valot, Clark, White, Fabio
- D.C. United starting XI: Seitz, Hines-Ike, Brillant, Unsigned Player, Gressel, Mora, Canouse, Moreno, Flores, Asad, Kamara
LAFC 3, New England Revolution 3
An 84th-minute leveler from Eddie Segura capped of an entertaining 3-3 draw between LAFC and the New England Revolution, who closed off their respective preseason schedules with the Saturday scrimmage at Banc of California Stadium.
The fireworks started early, as New England's Adam Buksa opened the scoring just two minutes after kickoff, with Matt Polster giving the Revs a second just five minutes later.
LAFC would pull one back in the 14th minute, as reigning MLS Golden Boot-winner Diego Rossi continued his strong preseason form with a close-range finish to make it 2-1. It would stay that way all the way until the 58th minute, when LAFC superstar Carlos Vela found the equalizer.
The Revs jumped on top again just three minutes after Vela's leveler, as Designated Player Carles Gil found the go-ahead goal. But that would be neutralized thanks to Segura, who cashed home the late finish to ensure the wild match would end at 3-3.
Goals
- 2' - NE - Adam Buksa
- 7' - NE - Matt Polster
- 14' - LAFC - Diego Rossi
- 58' - LAFC - Carlos Vela
- 61' - NE - Carles Gil
- 84' - LAFC - Eddie Segura
Lineups
- LAFC starting XI: Vermeer, Palacios, Segura, Murillo, Blackmon, Blessing, Atuesta, Kaye, Rossi, Vela, Baird
- New England starting XI: Turner, Jones, Kessler, Farrell, Bye, Polster, Maciel, Gil, Buchanan, Bou, Buksa