MLS preseason 2021 round-up: Lucas Cavallini scores a stunner, Jesus Medina bags a brace

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini was the standout individual performer for the day, with a pair of goals, including one of the best we've seen this preseason to help his team to a goal-filled win over Chicago Fire FC .

It's almost time for the real thing, but clubs across MLS first must finish up the rest of their preseason slates, with several teams doing exactly that with their final exhibition tune-ups on Saturday.

Medina got the first goal of the match in the 40th minute, slotting home a feed from Valentin Castellanos to give the Cityzens the first-half lead.

Jesus Medina struck for two goals in a four-minute span near the end of the first half, which was enough to propel New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over USL Championship side Hartford Athletic in their final preseason match at the Etihad City Football Academy on Saturday.

The Paraguayan got his brace and the game's final goal just four minutes later, this time finishing off a feed from Maxi Moralez . The victory gives NYCFC four victories in five exhibition matches as they wrap up their preseason slate. Ronny Deila's group will now set their sights on the club's MLS season opener, which is set for April 17 against D.C. United .

Vancouver Whitecaps 3, Chicago Fire FC 2

In an eventful match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire FC, it was Vancouver that came out on top 3-2 on the strength of a brace from Lucas Cavallini and an early opener from Cristian Dajome.

Robert Beric and Francisco Calvo each netted for Chicago, but a highlight-reel bending free kick from Cavallini on the hour mark wound up standing as the difference.

The Whitecaps jumped on top just five minutes into the match through Dajome, who got loose on a breakaway attempt and converted for the opener. It would be a short-lived lead though, as Beric leveled from the spot just four minutes later after Luka Stojanovic was fouled in his own box.