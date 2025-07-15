Rosters for 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have announced their 10-player rosters and special guests for the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
- Tuesday, July 22 | 9 pm ET
- Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
- Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
- Also viewable on: DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity & Amazon Prime Video
MLS All-Stars
- Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
- Evander - FC Cincinnati
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Brad Stuver - Austin FC
- Yohei Takoaka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Clint Dempsey - MLS Great
- Lindsey Heaps - USWNT Star
LIGA MX All-Stars
- Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL
- Sergio Canales - CF Monterrey
- Rodrigo Dourado - Atlético San Luis
- Luis Malagón - Club América
- Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul
- Paulinho - Toluca
- Brian Rodríguez - Club América
- James Rodríguez - Club León
- Alexis Vega - Toluca
- Alejandro Zendejas - Club América
- Nicki Hernández - LIGA MX Femenil
- Oribe Peralta - LIGA MX Great
Italics indicate the player is a goalkeeper.
Special guests
The MLS All-Stars are joined by US Soccer legend Clint Dempsey, who played for the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC. He'll compete alongside US women’s national team captain and Lyon midfielder Lindsey Heaps.
The LIGA MX All-Stars have Mexican icon Oribe Peralta and LIGA MX Femenil standout Nicki Hernández (Club América) as their special guests.
This is the second year in a row that MLS and LIGA MX greats, alongside two of the best female players in North America, will join the All-Stars in the Skills Challenge.
Challenges
Players will participate in five different challenges:
- MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
- MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
- MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T
- MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
- MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
MLS and LIGA MX will compete on behalf of 4ATX Foundation and MAS Cultura, resulting in $25,000 donations to their respective charities.
Goalie Wars returns
Goalie Wars returns in 2025, featuring four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in a single-elimination tournament competing for a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt:
- Eldin Jakupović - Chattanooga FC
- Pedro Cruz - Houston Dynamo 2
- Carlos Mercado - Orlando City B
- Adisa De Rosario - Toronto FC II
The goalkeepers defend their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball. It will be a back-and-forth battle for three 90-second rounds.
To add even more drama this year, each goalie can play one “Bonus Ball” per round, worth two points instead of one if scored.