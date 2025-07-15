Rosters for 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Major League Soccer and LIGA MX have announced their 10-player rosters and special guests for the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.

This is the second year in a row that MLS and LIGA MX greats, alongside two of the best female players in North America, will join the All-Stars in the Skills Challenge.

The LIGA MX All-Stars have Mexican icon Oribe Peralta and LIGA MX Femenil standout Nicki Hernández (Club América) as their special guests.

The MLS All-Stars are joined by US Soccer legend Clint Dempsey , who played for the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC . He'll compete alongside US women’s national team captain and Lyon midfielder Lindsey Heaps .

MLS and LIGA MX will compete on behalf of 4ATX Foundation and MAS Cultura, resulting in $25,000 donations to their respective charities.

Players will participate in five different challenges:

Goalie Wars returns

Goalie Wars returns in 2025, featuring four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in a single-elimination tournament competing for a one-of-a-kind, custom championship belt:

Eldin Jakupović - Chattanooga FC

Pedro Cruz - Houston Dynamo 2

Carlos Mercado - Orlando City B

Adisa De Rosario - Toronto FC II

The goalkeepers defend their own net while trying to score on their opponent by throwing, kicking or drop-kicking the ball. It will be a back-and-forth battle for three 90-second rounds.