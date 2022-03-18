MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 4

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC
Saturday, March 19 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ORL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- This will be the first meeting between the Galaxy and Orlando since May 2019. The home side won each of the first four meetings (2 each) before the Galaxy won at Exploria Stadium in the last meeting
- The Galaxy opened their season with a 1-0 home win over New York City FC, their fourth straight home win over Eastern Conference opposition
- Orlando City have won only one of their last 14 away matches against Western Conference foes (D3 L10) and have never won in California, losing four times and drawing twice in six games
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 3W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -135, Draw +270, Orlando City +340
Match #2: Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, March 19 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLT win (40 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- New England have managed only one win in their last seven matches against expansion sides (D4 L2)
- Charlotte FC is just the third expansion team in MLS history to lose its first three matches in the league
- The Revolution lost to Real Salt Lake, 3-2, on Saturday after holding a 2-0 lead. It was the first time New England have lost a home match in which they led by two goals since a 4-3 collapse to Sporting Kansas City (then Sporting Kansas City Wizards) after leading 2-0 in May 2007
- Match odds by BetMGM: Charlotte FC +230, Draw +250, New England Revolution +105
Match #3: Minnesota United vs.San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIN win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Earthquakes won the first four meetings with Minnesota in 2017 and 2018, but the Loons are unbeaten against San Jose in the six games since (W4 D2). Both meetings last season, however, ended in draws
- Minnesota United (W1 D2) are unbeaten through the first three matches of a season for the second time in club history
- San Jose (D1 L2) have opened winless in their first three matches of a season for the third time in the last four campaigns
- All-time matchups: San Jose lead 5W - 4L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -160, Draw +300, San Jose Earthquakes +375
Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, March 19 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- This will be the second all-time meeting between Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC. The first ended in a scoreless draw in Utah in May 2021
- Real Salt Lake came from 2-0 down to beat the Revolution 3-2 on Saturday. It was the first time RSL have won a match in which they trailed by two goals since May 2014, which came against the Chicago Fire
- Nashville’s 2-0 defeat at FC Dallas on Saturday was only their second loss in 15 games (W4 D9) dating back to late September
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 0W - 0L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +140, Draw +200, Nashville SC +210
Match #5: New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew
Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLB win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Red Bulls won two of their three meetings with Columbus in 2021 (L1), including a 1-0 home win in August 2021
- New York suffered just their third loss in their last 16 games (W9 D4) when they fell, 1-0, to Minnesota United on Sunday, a result that also ended the Red Bull’s seven-match home unbeaten run (W3 D4). New York hasn’t lost consecutive home matches since losing three straight in September 2020
- For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Columbus has seven points from the first three matches of the season (5 in 2021). The nine goals the Crew have scored in the first three matches is a club record
- The Red Bulls’ 1-0 loss to Minnesota on Sunday marked the 16th consecutive game that New York have allowed fewer than two goals, the fourth-longest such streak in MLS history
- All-time matchups: Columbus lead 37W - 34L - 12D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -125, Draw +260, Columbus Crew +320
Match #6: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders
Sunday, March 20 at 4:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Sounders earned a win and a draw in two meetings with Austin in 2021
- Austin returns home, where they scored five goals in each of their first two matches of the season. The Verde and Black have won six of its last seven home matches (L1) including their last four
- Seattle are winless in five straight away matches (D2 L3), including a 1-0 defeat at Real Salt Lake in their last away outing
- Sebastian Driussi leads Austin FC with three goals and two assists
- Fredy Montero has tallied one goal on a team-high eight shots as he continues to lead the Seattle line for the injured Raul Ruidiaz
- All-time matchups: Seattle lead 1W - 0L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +120, Draw +240, Seattle Sounders +200