MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3

Match #1: Inter Miami vs. LAFC
Saturday, March 12 at 1:30 pm ET





- This will be the second meeting between LAFC and Inter Miami after The Black & Gold beat the Herons, 1-0, in Miami’s inaugural MLS match in March 2020
- Inter Miami’s 5-1 defeat to Austin FC was the fifth time David Beckham's club have lost a match by at least four goals
- LAFC have never lost one of their first two games of the season, a streak that continued thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer against Portland last Sunday. LAFC have lost a match in the opening three weeks of a season just once in club history, falling to the LA Galaxy in the third match of their 2018 campaign
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 1W - 0L - 2D
Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +270, Draw +280, LAFC -115
Match #2: Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, March 12 at 3:30 pm ET





- The Sounders have lost only one of their last 14 matches against LA Galaxy (W7 D6), going unbeaten in the last seven (W4 D3)
- Seattle have opened the MLS season with consecutive 1-0 defeats, making it the first time the Rave Green have lost two straight matches without scoring since September 2018
- The Galaxy are the fourth team in MLS history to open a season with consecutive 1-0 wins, and the first since Houston in 2012. The Galaxy have won their first three matches of a season twice, in 1996 (lost MLS Cup) and 2010 (lost Conference Final)
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 15W - 14L - 12D
Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -105, Draw +240, LA Galaxy +275
Match #3: FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 pm ET





- After collecting one point and scoring no goals in the first three meetings, FC Dallas earned a 1-0 win over Nashville in the most recent meeting between the two clubs in November 2020
- FC Dallas have won just once in their last 14 matches dating back to the beginning of September 2021 (D6 L7)
- Including last season’s playoffs, Nashville have lost only one of their last 14 matches (W4 D9)
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 2W - 1L - 1D
Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +150, Draw +220, Nashville SC +175
Match #4: Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC
Saturday, March 12 at 10:00 pm ET





- After losing their first two away matches against Austin FC by an aggregate score of 7-2, Portland won their first home match against the Verde and Black, 3-0, on Decision Day last season
- For the seventh time in 12 seasons, the Timbers are winless through the season's first two matches (D2). Portland have failed to win the third match of the season in each of the previous six occasions they went winless in their first two games, including during their runs to MLS Cup in 2015 and 2018
- Austin FC set an MLS record with 10 goals through two matches of an MLS season after a pair of five-goal performances on the opening two weekends
- All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 2W - 1L - 0D
Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers -140, Draw +290, Austin FC +333
Match #5: Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC
Sunday, March 13 at 4:30 pm ET





- Atlanta United are winless in their last five matches against expansion sides (D2 L3) dating back to September 2020
- Atlanta are unbeaten in eight straight home matches (W6 D2) dating back to September, their longest home unbeaten run since an 11-match streak in April-August 2019. They’ve allowed more than one goal just twice in their last 14 MLS matches at Mercedes Benz Stadium (10 total goals conceded)
- Charlotte FC are the seventh expansion side to lose their first two matches in MLS, but the first to do so without scoring since Toronto in 2007
Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United -165, Draw +290, Charlotte FC +425
Match #6: New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United
Sunday, March 13 at 7:00 pm ET





- The Red Bulls have opened the season with back-to-back wins for the fifth time in club history and the first since 2017. New York have never won their first three matches of an MLS season
- Minnesota United have both scored and conceded in each of their last eight MLS matches (including playoffs)
- Lewis Morgan scored his first career hat-trick in the Red Bulls’ win over Toronto, becoming just the third Red Bulls player to score a hat-trick in MLS in the last 15 seasons after Bradley Wright-Phillips (5) and Thierry Henry (1)
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 2W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls -160, Draw +260, Minnesota United +450