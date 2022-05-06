MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 10

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required)
Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round pockets a cool $100!
Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, May 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLT win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIA win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- This will be the first meeting between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami, and also the first time Miami have faced an expansion side while not being in their first season themselves.
- Charlotte have won three straight home matches, as nine of their 10 points this season have come at Bank of America Stadium.
- Inter Miami’s three-match winning streak ended with a 2-0 loss at New England on Saturday. Miami have scored only eight goals in their last 18 away matches, failing to score more than once in any of those games.
- All-time matchups: First-ever meeting
- Match odds by BetMGM: Charlotte -160, Draw +280, Miami +400
Match #2: New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, May 7 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR win (50 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- RBNY tied an MLS record with a fifth straight away win to start the season, winning 2-1, in Chicago on Saturday. New York, however, are winless at home this season (D2 L2), the second time in club history the Red Bulls have failed to win any of their first four home games of a season.
- Portland have gone scoreless in three straight matches, the fourth time they’ve failed to score in three consecutive games, and the first since September 2019. The Timbers have never gone four straight MLS matches without a goal.
- All-time matchups: New York lead 5W-2L-3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York -225, Draw +300, Portland +625
Match #3: New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLB win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- New England earned their third win of the year with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday. The Revs haven’t won consecutive matches since September victories over the Fire, Orlando and Montréal. New England have followed their last five wins with a draw twice and a loss three times.
- The Crew have won three of their last 33 away matches (D14 L16) dating back to September 2019. Columbus kept a clean sheet in their last away match, a draw at SKC, and could keep consecutive away clean sheets for the first time since May 2018 (three straight), with the second of those a 1-0 win at New England.
- All-time matchups: Columbus lead 39W-28L-18D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England -110, Draw +260, Columbus +260
Match #4: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, May 7 at 11 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LAFC win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- LAFC are unbeaten in three MLS matches against the Union, winning the first meeting in 2018 before draws in both 2019 and 2020. LAFC are the only team the Union have played but never beaten in their MLS history.
- The Union earned a 1-1 draw at Nashville on Sunday, taking them to 18 points, their most through nine games of a season in the club’s MLS history.
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 1W-0L-2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LAFC -160, Draw +290, Philadelphia +400
Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Real Salt Lake
Sunday, May 8 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RSL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Real Salt Lake have recorded a win and a draw in their first two matches against Nashville, both played in Salt Lake. Nashville have at least one win against all 12 teams they've faced three or more times in their MLS history.
- Nashville opened GEODIS Park with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia on Sunday, extending their home unbeaten run to 20 matches (W10 D10) dating back to the 2020 playoffs. Nashville have gone over 18 months since losing at home, a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas on Nov. 4, 2020.
- All-time matchups: RSL lead 1W-0L-1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville -145, Draw +260, Salt Lake +400
Match #6: Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, May 8 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LA win (40 points)
Predict the action: Who scores first? (25 points)
- Austin FC have won four straight MLS matches for the first time in club history. Austin reached the 20-point mark in nine games this season after needing 26 games to get to that plateau in 2021, finally reaching it with a win over the Galaxy on Sept. 26.
- Chicharito scored five goals in his first six games this season, but he hasn’t scored in any of his last three MLS games for the Galaxy, all starts. Chicharito has gone more consecutive starts without scoring just once in his Galaxy career, going four starts in a row without a goal in September-October 2020.
- All-time matchups: Even at 1W-1L-0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin +135, Draw +240, LA +400