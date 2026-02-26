St. Louis CITY sign Simon Becher to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

St. Louis CITY SC have signed forward Simon Becher to a contract extension through June 2028 with an option for the 2028-29 season, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old American originally joined St. Louis on loan from Danish side AC Horsens midway through the 2024 season before signing permanently last year.

Since arriving in St. Louis, Becher has recorded 15 goal contributions (9g/6a) in 48 appearances across all competitions.

"We are pleased to extend Simon’s contract and keep him in St. Louis," said sporting director Corey Wray.

"Simon’s movement, work rate, and willingness to fight for the team make him a constant threat in the final third and an asset to our attacking group. He has embraced the group and the culture we are building, and we look forward to continuing to support his growth and seeing his impact on the team moving forward.”

Before his time in St. Louis, Becher was selected 16th overall (first round) by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He scored seven goals in 25 appearances with the Whitecaps and helped Vancouver win the 2023 Canadian Championship.