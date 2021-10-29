MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 26

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Inter Miami vs. New York City FC
Saturday, October 30 at 1:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- New York City FC have won each of their first three matches against Inter Miami
- Despite taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, Inter Miami fell 2-1 to Atlanta United on Wednesday. The club has a winning percentage of .667 when leading at the half this year (W4 D0 L2), which is the fourth-lowest winning percentage in MLS this season in games when leading at the half
- All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 3W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +290, Draw +250, New York City -115
Match #2: Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- San Jose won at Real Salt Lake on May 7, ending a six-match winless run for them at Rio Tinto Stadium (D3 L3). The Earthquakes have never won consecutive matches at Real Salt Lake
- Real Salt Lake have won seven straight home matches, the longest home winning streak in the club's MLS history
- All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 12L - 11D
- Match odds by BetMGM: RSL -160, Draw +300, San Jose +375
Match #3: D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CLB win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- D.C. United have won four of the five meetings with Columbus since the start of the 2019 season (L1)
- The Crew won for a fourth time in their last eight games with a 3-2 win over Orlando City on Wednesday. Columbus have won 17 consecutive MLS matches when scoring three or more goals
- All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 38W - 33L - 11D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. -150, Draw +280, Columbus +375
Match #4: Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City
Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIN win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The last five meetings between Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City in Minnesota have seen each team win once (D3), with none of the matches being decided by more than one goal
- Minnesota have stayed in the playoff race on their home form, winning nine of their last 14 games at Allianz Field (D3 L2)
- Sporting Kansas City have won eight away matches this season, equaling the most for the club in the post-shootout era
- All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead 10W - 5L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota +100, Draw +260, Sporting +240
Match #5: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, October 31 at 4:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Three of the five meetings between Orlando City and Nashville have been draws, including both this season
- Orlando City have won only two of their last 10 games (D3 L5) following a 3-2 loss at Columbus on Wednesday
- Nashville scored a club record six goals in their 6-3 win over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando +120, Draw +225, Nashville +220
Match #6: Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati
Sunday, October 31 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CIN win (50 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Union have won four of their five meetings with FC Cincinnati (D1), keeping clean sheets in the first four before a 2-1 victory on October 9
- Philadelphia have won their last four home matches, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three
- Brandon Vazquez scored for the third consecutive game in Cincinnati’s 6-3 loss to Nashville SC on Wednesday
- Kacper Przybylko leads the Union with 11 goals
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 4W - 0L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia -350, Draw +450, Cincinnati +900